Nov 29- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had withdrawn its 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating on India-based calcined petroleum coke producer Rain CII Carbon (Vizag) Ltd. (RCCVL) at the company's request. The outlook was stable at the time of the withdrawal. We also withdrew the 'B+' issue rating on the company's senior secured bank loan.

RCCVL has US$64 million of bank loans maturing in 2013. We believe that the company will refinance a part of the loan maturity and use internal accruals to meet the rest of the debt maturity.

