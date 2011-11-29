(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 29-
OVERVIEW
-- We have affirmed our 'AAA' ratings on Westdeutsche
ImmobilienBank's mortgage covered bonds issued under
its current debt issuance programs or any stand-alone
documentation.
-- The outlook for all of the covered bonds issued under the
program is negative.
-- These ratings are based on our criteria for rating
covered bonds. However, certain aspects of the methodologies and
assumptions underlying these criteria are under review. As a
result of this review, our future methodologies and assumptions
used to rate covered bonds may differ from the current criteria.
The ratings on all outstanding covered bonds in this program may
be affected as a result of this review.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'AAA'
credit ratings on Westdeutsche ImmobilienBank's (WestImmo)
mortgage covered bonds issued under the bank's current debt
issuance programs or any stand-alone documentation. The outlook
for the covered bonds issued under this program is negative.
Our rating actions follow a review of the most current asset
and cash flow information the issuer has provided to us. The
data we analyzed was as of Sept. 30, 2011.
The rating on WestImmo's mortgage covered bonds is linked to
the issuer credit rating (ICR) on WestImmo (BBB+/Negative/A-2),
and is at the maximum achievable uplift of seven notches above
the long-term 'BBB+' rating (see "Revised Methodology And
Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In
Covered Bonds," published Dec. 16, 2009).
As of Sept. 30, 2011, the cover pool consisted of
approximately EUR9.92 billion of mortgage assets and EUR465
million of substitute assets. In total, EUR10.38 billion was
available to cover EUR8.38 billion of covered bonds outstanding.