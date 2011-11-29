(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 29- Fitch Ratings has withdrawn (WD) all Epic (Industrious) p.l.c's commercial mortgage-backed notes due April 2014 as follows:

GBP0m Class A (XS0268560785): WD

GBP0m Class B (XS0268561759): WD

GBP0m Class C (XS0268562484): WD

GBP0m Class D (XS0268562641): WD

GBP0m Class E (XS0268563615): WD

GBP0m Class F (XS0268564266): WD

The previously-mortgaged assets have been liquidated. On 20 October 2011, the calculation agent notified the issuer that net recoveries were equal to GBP251.7m.

This has resulted in a 73.7% principal recovery to the class A notes, while all other note classes have suffered a 100% principal loss. All outstanding note balances are now zero and Fitch has consequently withdrawn all ratings.