Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'B+' issue rating and 'ruA+' Russia national scale rating to the proposed Russian ruble (RUB) 3 billion unsecured notes to be issued by CJSC Hydromashservice, a subsidiary of Russia-based pumps and oil and gas equipment manufacturer HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group PLC (HMS Group). The recovery rating on this debt instrument is '5', indicating our expectation of modest (10%-30%) recovery in the event of a payment default.

At the same time, the 'BB-' long-term corporate credit rating (CCR) and 'ruAA-' Russia national scale rating on HMS Group were affirmed. The outlook is stable.

The ratings on the proposed notes are subject to our satisfactory review of the final terms of the issue.

The ratings on HMS Group reflect our assessment of its business risk profile as "weak" and its financial risk profile as "significant."

We understand that HMS Group will use the proceeds of the proposed issuance to finance its ambitious business expansion program over the medium term.

The proposed notes will be guaranteed by a surety provided by JSC HMS Pumps, an operating company that generates about 7% of HMS Group's consolidated EBITDA, and by the ultimate parent holding company HMS Group. The issuer of the proposed notes, CJSC Hydromashservice, accounts for 61% of HMS Group's EBITDA.

The ratings on HMS Group are primarily constrained by our view of its narrow geographical diversification and the risk inherent in doing business in Russia, where the group derives around 90% of its total revenues. An additional rating constraint is the execution risk HMS Group faces on the delivery of contracts.

Supporting factors for the ratings include HMS Group's leading position in Russian pump markets. We believe that HMS Group should be able to protect its market shares and take full advantage of the positive prospects for the Russian pumps industry, fuelled by the need for replacement and expansion of the country's infrastructure. Another key rating support is HMS Group's very solid balance sheet following the IPO and subsequent repayment of around 70% of debt in February 2011.

The recovery rating on the proposed notes is constrained by the unsecured nature of the notes, the existence of significant bank debt that we deem will rank ahead of the notes in insolvency, the absence of covenant protection for noteholders, and Russia's relatively creditor-unfriendly insolvency regime. The recovery rating is supported by HMS Group's significant asset valuation.

In our view, HMS Group will continue to benefit from the currently healthy market fundamentals for pumps and flow control solutions in Russia. We also believe that the group will be able to maintain its EBITDA margins in the mid-teens range thanks to its continued focus on high-margin, integrated solution projects. In addition, we assume that HMS Group will manage its order backlog successfully.

At the current rating level, we think HMS Group has sufficient headroom for growth via small debt-financed acquisitions. Nevertheless, ratings stability is dependent on management maintaining its ratio of debt to EBITDA at less than 2x at all times. We will also continue to monitor HMS Group's penetration in the pump replacement, maintenance, and services markets and the contribution of these markets to future earnings.

Negative rating actions could result from material operational issues in the execution of a contract, leading to lower margins than we assume at present or large payment delays. Larger debt-financed acquisitions than we currently anticipate, resulting in a more leveraged balance sheet, could also trigger a downgrade.

Although unlikely at this stage, we could raise the ratings if HMS Group were to develop a stronger-than-anticipated performance over time and a longer track record of relatively stable and profitable operations, as well as maintain strict compliance with its financial policy.

