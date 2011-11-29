(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 29- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its issue ratings to 'A+' from 'AA-' on the GBP6.35 million and EUR550 million subordinated notes series due 2017, issued by Santander Issuances S.A. Unipersonal, and the EUR650 million subordinated notes due 2012, issued by Santander Central Hispano Issuances Ltd.in response to its discovery of an administrative error. The three issues are guaranteed by Banco Santander S.A. (AA-/Negative/A-1+).

Due to the administrative error, the ratings on these three issues were not lowered at the time of our latest rating action on Banco Santander S.A. on Oct. 11, 2011.

RATINGS LIST

Downgraded

To From

Santander Issuances S.A. Unipersonal

Subordinated (2 issues) A+ AA-

Santander Central Hispano Issuances Ltd.

Subordinated (1 issue) A+ AA-