(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 29- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its issue ratings to 'A+' from
'AA-' on the GBP6.35 million and EUR550 million subordinated notes series due 2017, issued by
Santander Issuances S.A. Unipersonal, and the EUR650 million subordinated notes due 2012, issued
by Santander Central Hispano Issuances Ltd.in response to its discovery of an
administrative error. The three issues are guaranteed by Banco Santander S.A.
(AA-/Negative/A-1+).
Due to the administrative error, the ratings on these three issues were not
lowered at the time of our latest rating action on Banco Santander S.A. on
Oct. 11, 2011.
RATINGS LIST
Downgraded
To From
Santander Issuances S.A. Unipersonal
Subordinated (2 issues) A+ AA-
Santander Central Hispano Issuances Ltd.
Subordinated (1 issue) A+ AA-