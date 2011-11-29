(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 29- Fitch Ratings expects to revise the Rating Outlook
to Negative for certain U.S. Structured Finance ratings as a
result of the change in the U.S. sovereign's Rating Outlook to
Negative from Stable. Additional information is available in
yesterday's press release 'Fitch Affirms United States at 'AAA';
Outlook Revised to Negative', available at
'www.fitchratings.com'.
While the vast majority of Fitch-rated U.S. structured
finance transactions have little direct linkage to the U.S.
government's sovereign rating, certain transactions benefit from
guarantees or insurance from the U.S. government (or U.S.
government-related entities). In these transactions, Fitch
expects to revise its Rating Outlook on 'AAA' rated classes to
Negative from Stable.
Outlook revisions are expected to affect the following
areas:
--In the ABS sector, up to 1,500 classes of Student Loan
ABS, mainly originated under the Federal Family Education Loan
Program (FFELP). The principal and interest due on each FFELP
loan is at least 97% guaranteed by the U.S. Department of
Education, which carries the full faith and credit of the U.S.
government;
--In the RMBS sector, up to 100 classes guaranteed or
insured by the government-sponsored enterprises Fannie Mae
, Freddie Mac and the Federal Housing
Administration;
--In the Structured Credit sector, up to 50 classes are
credit-linked to the U.S. government, like those repackaged and
sold by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) in which
principal and interest is ultimately guaranteed by the NCUA;
--In CMBS, a small number of transactions include classes
which may be significantly defeased (greater than 50%) with U.S.
Treasury strips. Fitch will review these transactions on a case
by case basis considering mitigants such as time to maturity to
determine if an Outlook revision is warranted.
Fitch expects to review the potentially affected structured
finance transactions over the next several days and will
communicate all changes in specific sector or
transaction-related press releases.