Nov 29- Fitch Ratings expects to revise the Rating Outlook to Negative for certain U.S. Structured Finance ratings as a result of the change in the U.S. sovereign's Rating Outlook to Negative from Stable. Additional information is available in yesterday's press release 'Fitch Affirms United States at 'AAA'; Outlook Revised to Negative', available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

While the vast majority of Fitch-rated U.S. structured finance transactions have little direct linkage to the U.S. government's sovereign rating, certain transactions benefit from guarantees or insurance from the U.S. government (or U.S. government-related entities). In these transactions, Fitch expects to revise its Rating Outlook on 'AAA' rated classes to Negative from Stable.

Outlook revisions are expected to affect the following areas:

--In the ABS sector, up to 1,500 classes of Student Loan ABS, mainly originated under the Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP). The principal and interest due on each FFELP loan is at least 97% guaranteed by the U.S. Department of Education, which carries the full faith and credit of the U.S. government;

--In the RMBS sector, up to 100 classes guaranteed or insured by the government-sponsored enterprises Fannie Mae , Freddie Mac and the Federal Housing Administration;

--In the Structured Credit sector, up to 50 classes are credit-linked to the U.S. government, like those repackaged and sold by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) in which principal and interest is ultimately guaranteed by the NCUA;

--In CMBS, a small number of transactions include classes which may be significantly defeased (greater than 50%) with U.S. Treasury strips. Fitch will review these transactions on a case by case basis considering mitigants such as time to maturity to determine if an Outlook revision is warranted.

Fitch expects to review the potentially affected structured finance transactions over the next several days and will communicate all changes in specific sector or transaction-related press releases.