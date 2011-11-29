(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 29-
-- France-based chemicals producer Arkema has increased its EBITDA base
and cut cyclicality by adding capacity, restructuring, and making acquisitions.
-- As its strong balance sheet and supportive liquidity show, Arkema has
maintained a conservative financial policy.
-- We are revising our outlook on Arkema to positive from stable and
affirming the 'BBB-/A-3' ratings.
-- The positive outlook reflects the potential for a one-notch upgrade by
the middle of 2012 if we gain more visibility on the currently uncertain
macroeconomic prospects that Arkema faces.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it revised its outlook on France-based
chemical producer Arkema to positive from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BBB-/A-3'
long-term and short-term corporate credit ratings on the group.
The ratings reflect Arkema's "satisfactory" business risk and "intermediate"
financial risk profiles.
The rating action takes into account the significant progress Arkema has made
in improving its operations, resulting in record EBITDA in 2011, higher
over-the-cycle profit base and increased presence in fast-growth, more stable
markets. Arkema has also maintained a conservative financial policy and we
foresee no change. That said, we view the macroeconomic environment in which
Arkema operates as highly uncertain.
Arkema's management has been very successful in executing its stated strategy
and restructuring operations since its 2006 spin-off from Total S.A.
(AA-Stable/A-1+), in our opinion. It has implemented various wide-reaching
measures to reduce costs, soften cyclicality, boost revenue and EBITDA levels,
ensure sustainable market positions, and increase growth prospects. To achieve
that it has closed some units, made acquisitions and expanded capacity, sold
assets in non-leading or loss-making segments, and cut staff. These actions
have led to higher profits from high-growth regions, such as Asia, better
growth patterns, and more stable end markets. Acquisitions announced since the
end of 2010 represent sizable additional EBITDA, with significant profit
growth prospects because of synergies and capacity expansions. Importantly,
Arkema's numerous acquisitions and investments have been made in its areas of
expertise, which substantially reduces execution risks while enhancing
returns, in our opinion. We also view Arkema's track record in terms of
acquisitions favorably because returns have been above expectations and
purchase prices commensurate. Coatex and some of Dow's assets are examples of
successful acquisitions. Product, client, and plant diversification is
favorable.
The positive outlook reflects the potential for a one-notch upgrade by the
middle of 2012 if we gain more visibility on the currently uncertain
macroeconomic prospects facing Arkema.
The outlook may be revised to stable if operating prospects deteriorate to a
very significant and long-lasting degree.
