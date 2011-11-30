(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 30- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Indonesian shipping company PT Arpeni Pratama Ocean Line Tbk's (Arpeni) Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'Restricted Default', as well as its National Long-Term rating at 'Restricted Default (idn)'. The rating on Arpeni's USD senior unsecured notes due 2013 has been affirmed at 'C' with a Recovery Rating of 'RR6'.

The rating actions reflect Arpeni's ongoing negotiations with its lenders to restructure existing debt. Arpeni is currently in the midst of the Indonesian judiciary-driven debt restructuring process that covers the listed company, Arpeni, and debt guaranteed by the listed companies of the group. Shareholder approval has been obtained for a private placement of equity that is expected to take place after the completion of the debt restructuring process.

Arpeni's operating and financial performance continues to be weak, exacerbated by the low level of the Baltic Dry Index. Fitch does not expect significant improvement in Arpeni's credit profile until the completion of the debt restructuring and the private placement of equity.

Arpeni was downgraded to 'Restricted Default' in December 2010, reflecting its failure to pay the coupon on its IDR600bn notes issued in 2008, which were due on 17 September 2010. The 'RR6' Recovery Rating on Arpeni's senior unsecured notes indicates poor recovery prospects in the event of default.