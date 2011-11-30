(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 30- Fitch Ratings has upgraded Philippine-based Globe Telecom Inc.'s (Globe) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'. The Outlook is Stable. A full rating breakdown is provided below.

The upgrade reflects Fitch's reassessment of Globe's credit profile following Philippine Long-Distance Telephone Company's ('BBB-'/Stable) 51.5% acquisition of Digitel Telecommunications Philippines, Inc., the country's third largest telecom operator with a 10% wireless revenue market share.. Although Globe will now be competing against a larger telecom operator with a combined 64% market share and increased economies of scale, Fitch believes that Globe will, over the medium-term, benefit from the market consolidation by way of a more stable pricing environment.

The rating also reflects Fitch's view that Globe's credit and operating metrics are comparable to other investment-grade number-two telecom operators across Asia-Pacific. In addition to its high operating EBITDAR margin (9M11: 55%), as with other Philippine telcos, Globe also benefits from a benign regulatory environment, including less competition and regulatory interference compared with most other markets in Asia-Pacific.

However, Fitch believes that Globe's credit metrics will deteriorate in 2012 due to an expected fall in operating EBITDAR margins and planned higher capex. The agency expects that the ongoing provision of popular 'unlimited tariffs' or 'all-you-can-eat plans' and a change in the telco's revenue mix towards low-margin data services will shave 150bps-200bps annually off Globe's existing operating EBITDAR margins.

Fitch expects Globe's free cash flow to turn negative in 2012 in view of its network modernization programme costing PHP34.7bn (USD790m), of which 80% is expected to complete over 2012 and 2013. This will result in a significant increase in its capex to sales ratio to 45% in 2012 from around 25%-28% historically.

Globe's IDRs could come under downward pressure from a debt-funded acquisition, capital management initiatives or a sharp deterioration in the company's operating profile resulting in FFO-adjusted net leverage above 2.5x on a sustained basis.

Globe's IDRs could be upgraded if the competitive environment stabilises and if its FFO-adjusted net leverage improves below 1.0x on a sustained basis. However, in the case of the Foreign Currency IDR, an upgrade of the Philippines' Country Ceiling ('BBB-') would first be required.

- LTFC IDR upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'; Outlook Stable

- LTLC IDR upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'; Outlook Stable

- Foreign senior unsecured upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'

- National Long-term rating affirmed at 'AAA(phl)'; Outlook Stable