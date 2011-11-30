(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 30- Fitch Ratings has upgraded 226 non-AUD denominated Australian government guaranteed bank issues to 'AAA' from 'AA+'.

This action follows the upgrade of Australia's sovereign Foreign-Currency Long-Term Issuer Default Rating to 'AAA' from 'AA+' on 28 November 2011. A spreadsheet with a complete list of rating actions can be found on Fitch's website.

The following issue classes are affected by this action:

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group non-AUD government guaranteed issues: upgraded to 'AAA' from 'AA+'

Commonwealth Bank of Australia non-AUD government guaranteed issues: upgraded to 'AAA' from 'AA+'

Macquarie Bank Limited non-AUD government guaranteed issues: upgraded to 'AAA' from 'AA+'

National Australia Bank Limited non-AUD government guaranteed issues: upgraded to 'AAA' from 'AA+'

Suncorp-Metway Limited non-AUD government guaranteed issues: upgraded to 'AAA' from 'AA+'

Westpac Banking Corporation non-AUD government guaranteed issues: upgraded to 'AAA' from 'AA+'

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Fitch Upgrades Non-AUD Australian Govt Gtee Bank Issues

