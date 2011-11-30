BRIEF-Karsten Energy announces shares transferred to NEX
* Karsten Energy announces shares transferred to NEX Source text for Eikon:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 30- Fitch Ratings has upgraded 226 non-AUD denominated Australian government guaranteed bank issues to 'AAA' from 'AA+'.
This action follows the upgrade of Australia's sovereign Foreign-Currency Long-Term Issuer Default Rating to 'AAA' from 'AA+' on 28 November 2011. A spreadsheet with a complete list of rating actions can be found on Fitch's website.
The following issue classes are affected by this action:
Australia & New Zealand Banking Group non-AUD government guaranteed issues: upgraded to 'AAA' from 'AA+'
Commonwealth Bank of Australia non-AUD government guaranteed issues: upgraded to 'AAA' from 'AA+'
Macquarie Bank Limited non-AUD government guaranteed issues: upgraded to 'AAA' from 'AA+'
National Australia Bank Limited non-AUD government guaranteed issues: upgraded to 'AAA' from 'AA+'
Suncorp-Metway Limited non-AUD government guaranteed issues: upgraded to 'AAA' from 'AA+'
Westpac Banking Corporation non-AUD government guaranteed issues: upgraded to 'AAA' from 'AA+'
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Fitch Upgrades Non-AUD Australian Govt Gtee Bank Issues
* Karsten Energy announces shares transferred to NEX Source text for Eikon:
* First Republic Bank - expects to use net proceeds from offering for general corporate purposes, which may include, among other things Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Feb 6 The Bank of Mom & Dad is busy these days.