-- Singapore-based ship leasing company FSL is exposed to a number of highly leveraged firms, amid an adverse operating environment for the shipping industry globally.

-- We are revising the outlook on FSL to negative to reflect the increasing credit risk of the company's counterparties in its leasing contracts.

-- We are also affirming the 'BB-' long-term corporate credit rating on FSL.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had revised the outlook on Singapore-based First Ship Lease Trust (FSL) to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed the 'BB-' long-term corporate credit rating on the company.

"We revised the outlook on FSL because we believe that the creditworthiness of the company's lessees could deteriorate. This could affect lessees' ability to pay FSL," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Manuel Guerena. "The weak environment for the shipping industry globally, which could lower seaborne trade volumes and freight rates even more, will further challenge lessees' ability to keep honoring their lease payments."

The rating on FSL reflects the company's exposure to the weak credit profiles of its lessees and the challenging conditions in the industry, such as high bunker fuel prices, overcapacity, and volatile freight rates. Nevertheless, FSL's largely predictable cash flows from long-term lease contracts protect the company from the volatility in the industry--to an extent. Corporate guarantees in all of FSL's existing lease contracts lower the likelihood of customers reneging on their fixed-rate contracts. In addition, FSL has a young fleet (6.5 years on a weighted average) and experienced management and main sponsors.

The challenges in the shipping industry are unlikely to ease before the end of 2012. FSL's customers, whose overall credit profiles are in the 'BB' category or lower, will therefore continue to face operating challenges. FSL's EBITDA margin was a weak 78% for the 12 months to September 2011, lower than 86.5% for full-year 2010 and 94.1% for full-year 2009. The drop in margin reflects the weakness in the company's lessee portfolio, following the redelivering of two product tankers in mid-2010. Traded in the spot market since then, these tankers contributed to the weakening and volatility in FSL's margin.

FSL's liquidity is adequate, in our view. As of Sept. 30, 2011, the company has commitments to refinance 91% of its US$483 million debt, even though only US$240 million of it is due in April 2012. We expect FSL to be able to refinance 100% of its debt within the next couple of months. However, the terms of this refinancing--a six-year amortizing term loan--are still not available. As of Sept. 30, 2011, FSL has US$28.5 million in cash and no short-term maturities.

"The negative outlook reflects our view of FSL's increasing lessee credit risks amid the prolonged downturn in the shipping industry," said Mr. Guerena.

We could lower the rating if: (1) the credit profiles of FSL's lessees deteriorate further; (2) payments from lessees are delayed; or (3) the company's credit protection measures weaken further, such that its EBITDA coverage of gross interest expenses falls to below 2.5x or its ratio of FFO to gross debt declines to less than 10%.

We could revise the outlook to stable if we see clear signs of improvement in the credit quality of FSL's lessees along with a sustained improvement in the company's credit protection measures.

