(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 30- Fitch Ratings has affirmed UK-based alcoholic beverages company Diageo plc's (Diageo) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured ratings at 'A-' and Short-term IDR at 'F2'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. The agency has also affirmed the senior unsecured ratings of the debt issued by Diageo's subsidiaries, Diageo Finance BV, Diageo Capital plc and Diageo Investment Corporation at 'A-' and 'F2'.

"The affirmation reflects the solid headroom retained by Diageo within credit protection parameters consistent with its 'A-' rating despite completion in August 2011 of the acquisition of Turkish company Mey Icki for GBP1.3bn, as well as the expectation that it should be able to maintain profit growth momentum over FY12-FY14," says Giulio Lombardi, Senior Director in Fitch's Retail, Leisure and Consumer Products Group.

Diageo's lease adjusted net debt/funds from operations (FFO) leverage ratio reduced to 2.6x at FYE11 from FYE10's 3.1x and should remain comfortably below 3.0x at FY12, despite the Mey Icki transaction, thanks to annual free cash flow (FCF) generation in the region of GBP600m. Fitch calculates that, barring other M&A spending, Diageo could also be able to, in FY12, absorb a potential GBP600m disbursement in relation to the offer that is in the process of launching for the listed minority of Chinese company Sichuan SwellFung.

With 33% of sales in the recovering North American alcoholic beverages market and another 34% in developing and emerging markets, which are mostly characterised by an emerging middle class demanding above-premium products, in FY11 Diageo delivered consolidated organic revenue growth of 5%. This performance followed FY10's +2% amidst a contracting US market and confirmed the company's relative immunity from the weakness of its home markets of Western Europe. Additionally in FY11, cost savings and favourable product mix contributed to a 70bp improvement in the profit margin.

Diageo maintains a policy of generous dividend distribution, with almost GBP1bn (two thirds of pre-dividend FCF) paid during FY11. Management intends to grow dividends by 6% annually. Historically, Diageo has also complemented shareholder returns with share buybacks. However, since the outbreak of the economic crisis in September 2008, the company has stopped buying back shares and has fully allocated its annual free cash flow to paying down debt. Fitch does not expect share buyback activity to restart over the coming twelve months as the company is now moving its focus to allocating resources to growth.

Fitch believes that international alcoholic beverages players like Diageo will continue to assess M&A opportunities in order to expand into emerging markets and, wherever still feasible in terms of antitrust regulation, widen their brand portfolio. In terms of further M&A in emerging markets, Diageo is, as mentioned, in the process of launching a GBP600m takeover offer for Chinese company Sichuan SwellFung.

With respect to acquiring new brands, Fitch notes that the completion of the separation of Fortune Brands in October 2011 and its transformation into Beam Inc. ('BBB-'/Positive) - a pure alcoholic-beverages entity - has raised speculation by market commentators that the company's bourbon and tequila brands and its position as the number two player in the US market may make it a takeover candidate by other large industry players, including Diageo, Bacardi and Pernod Ricard SA ('BB+'/Positive). Due to the speculative nature of these comments, Diageo's rating does not currently factor an acquisition of Beam Inc.

Given Diageo's M&A appetite and past track record of buying back shares in the absence of M&A spending, Fitch currently views as unlikely that Diageo will pursue a financial policy consistent with an upgrade of its IDR to 'A'.

Downward rating pressure could result from an FFO adjusted net leverage above 3.0x on a permanent basis, either as a result of shareholder distributions, of acquisitions, or due to business weakness, an EBITDAR/net interest below 5.0 x, material adverse regulatory changes to the consumption of spirits causing heavy declines in global consumption, a succession of half year periods with negative organic revenue and profit growth combined with a permanent erosion of EBITDA margin, or a material drop of free cash flow.