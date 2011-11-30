(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 30- Fitch Ratings says OJSC Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works's (MMK) decision to acquire 100% of Flinders Mines Limited (Flinders) is neutral to its ratings. A summary of the company's ratings is at the end of this commentary.

On 25 November 2011 MMK has announced the execution of a scheme implementation agreement to effect acquisition of Flinders Mines Limited by MMK. MMK has offered to acquire 100% of the issued shares in Flinders at A$0.30 cash per share, implying a fully diluted value for Flinders of approximately A$554m (USD540m). Flinders' board of directors recommended its shareholders vote in favour of acquisition.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals in Australia and is expected to close in March 2012.

Flinders owns a Pilbara iron ore deposit in Western Australia with 917.3m tonnes of JORC-compliant resources. MMK, being less vertically integrated in iron ore than its Russian peers, has been traditionally exposed to volatility of iron ore prices. After launching of the project, which is expected by end-2014, MMK will receive an economic hedge for iron ore price increases.

Fitch expects MMK will be able to keep positive free cash flow margin during 2012-2013, which will contribute to a decrease of the company's gross funds from operations leverage to 1.8x by end-2013 compared with 2.7x at end-2010. The company's profitability, with expected average EBIT margin of 9%-11% during 2012-2013, is in line with Fitch's guidelines for 'BB' category rated steel companies.

MMK's ratings are as follows:

Long-term Issuer Default Rating: 'BB+', Stable Outlook

Short-term Issuer Default Rating: 'B'

Local Currency Long-term Issuer Default Rating: 'BB+', Stable Outlook

National Long-term Rating: 'AA(rus)', Stable Outlook