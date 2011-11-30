(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 30-

OVERVIEW

-- We have assigned !apos;AAA (sf)!apos; and !apos;A+ (sf)!apos; ratings to Private Driver 2011-3!apos;s asset-backed class A and B notes.

-- Our ratings reflect the servicer!apos;s ability to reflect its role, and the transaction!apos;s cash flow mechanics.

-- The collateral comprises auto loan receivables from loan contracts between VW Bank and borrowers resident in Germany.

Standard !amp; Poor!apos;s Ratings Services has assigned !apos;AAA (sf)!apos; and !apos;A+ (sf)!apos; credit ratings to Private Driver 2011-3 GmbH's asset-backed fixed-rate class A and B notes (see list below).

The collateral comprises German auto loan receivables that Volkswagen GmbH (VW Bank) has originated and sold to the issuer.

The ratings reflect our analysis of:

-- The ability of the servicer, VW Bank, to fulfill its role in the transaction; and

-- The cash flow mechanics of the transaction, assuming various stress scenarios.

A combination of overcollateralization, a subordinated loan, and a cash reserve provide protection for the class A and B noteholders. The class A notes receive additional protection from the subordination of the class B notes.

Private Driver 2011-3 is VW Bank!apos;s 18th auto loan transaction, after nine Driver transactions and eight Private Driver transactions. It largely follows the structure of the Private Driver 2011-2 GmbH transaction, with the transaction!apos;s notes paying a fixed interest rate.

Similar to the previous Driver transactions, Private Driver 2011-3 features pro rata amortization of the notes, provided certain performance triggers are fulfilled. On breach of these triggers, the repayment of the notes would switch temporarily or permanently to sequential amortization.

STANDARD !amp; POOR!apos;S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities.

The Standard !amp; Poor!apos;s 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available here.

Ratings Assigned In VW Bank!apos;s German Auto Loan ABS Transaction Private Driver 2011-3