(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 30- Fitch Ratings' 2012 corporate rating outlook for South African Corporate Issuers is stable, following a slow but gradual economic recovery in South Africa from early 2010. Fitch believes that South African corporate issuers are well positioned to weather tougher market conditions over the next 12 months following effective measures employed to conserve cash in 2011. Continued challenging market conditions in 2012 are however expected to erode operating margins and place renewed pressure on free cash generation.

The South African market is not insulated from global economic and market risks and weaker growth expectations for developed markets in 2012 on the back of the eurozone debt crisis will adversely affect South African corporate issuers. The EU remains one of South Africa's key trading partners, and the increasing likelihood of a sharp economic downturn in the EU in 2012 will affect both trade levels and the availability and cost of international funding.

Fitch expects corporate issuers' profitability to continue to be adversely affected by input cost increases significantly higher than domestic inflation. Rising costs are driven primarily by significant electricity tariff increases (averaging 25% p.a.) and ongoing wage demands in the region of 6% to 10% p.a. These factors have however been largely factored into existing ratings.

The stable outlook is supported by the generally healthy liquidity positions of rated South African corporate issuers at end-2011. Fitch notes that corporate liquidity remained strong during 2011, with issuers actively refinancing short-term debt obligations and conserving cash. Aggregate liquidity is supported by access to adequate committed banking facilities to meet operational and investment needs over the short-term, continued deferral of non-essential capex across most economic sectors, an increased focus on conserving cash through reduced share buybacks and reduced dividend payments and an increased focus on effectively managing working capital.

The cyclical mining and construction sectors are expected to remain significantly exposed to commodity price and demand swings in 2012. Commodity prices have weakened from high levels reached in early-2011, and is expected to continue to decline closer to historical average levels into 2012. The tail-end of the global economic recovery boosted prices in 2011, but renewed market uncertainty and significant input cost increases over the medium term will erode cash and profitability in 2012.

The weaker South African rand will assist exporters during 2012, making domestic goods more competitive in international markets. Generally, translation risk is considered minimal as issuers, on aggregate, closely match funding and cash flow currencies.

Significantly weaker consumer demand and the higher cost of funding may negatively affect South African corporates' ability to generate adequate cash to meet operational needs in 2012. This will place additional pressure on operating margins and leverage levels, although most corporates have moderate ratings headroom at end-2011.

