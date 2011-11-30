(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 30- Fitch Ratings' 2012 corporate rating outlook for
South African Corporate Issuers is stable, following a slow but gradual economic
recovery in South Africa from early 2010. Fitch believes that South African
corporate issuers are well positioned to weather tougher market conditions over
the next 12 months following effective measures employed to conserve cash in
2011. Continued challenging market conditions in 2012 are however expected to
erode operating margins and place renewed pressure on free cash generation.
The South African market is not insulated from global economic and market
risks and weaker growth expectations for developed markets in 2012 on the back
of the eurozone debt crisis will adversely affect South African corporate
issuers. The EU remains one of South Africa's key trading partners, and the
increasing likelihood of a sharp economic downturn in the EU in 2012 will affect
both trade levels and the availability and cost of international funding.
Fitch expects corporate issuers' profitability to continue to be adversely
affected by input cost increases significantly higher than domestic inflation.
Rising costs are driven primarily by significant electricity tariff increases
(averaging 25% p.a.) and ongoing wage demands in the region of 6% to 10% p.a.
These factors have however been largely factored into existing ratings.
The stable outlook is supported by the generally healthy liquidity positions
of rated South African corporate issuers at end-2011. Fitch notes that corporate
liquidity remained strong during 2011, with issuers actively refinancing
short-term debt obligations and conserving cash. Aggregate liquidity is
supported by access to adequate committed banking facilities to meet operational
and investment needs over the short-term, continued deferral of non-essential
capex across most economic sectors, an increased focus on conserving cash
through reduced share buybacks and reduced dividend payments and an increased
focus on effectively managing working capital.
The cyclical mining and construction sectors are expected to remain
significantly exposed to commodity price and demand swings in 2012. Commodity
prices have weakened from high levels reached in early-2011, and is expected to
continue to decline closer to historical average levels into 2012. The tail-end
of the global economic recovery boosted prices in 2011, but renewed market
uncertainty and significant input cost increases over the medium term will erode
cash and profitability in 2012.
The weaker South African rand will assist exporters during 2012, making
domestic goods more competitive in international markets. Generally, translation
risk is considered minimal as issuers, on aggregate, closely match funding and
cash flow currencies.
Significantly weaker consumer demand and the higher cost of funding may
negatively affect South African corporates' ability to generate adequate cash to
meet operational needs in 2012. This will place additional pressure on operating
margins and leverage levels, although most corporates have moderate ratings
headroom at end-2011.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2012 Outlook: Stable for South African
Corporates
here