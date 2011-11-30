(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- U.K.-based tobacco manufacturer British American Tobacco PLC's (BAT's) current "intermediate" financial risk profile metrics are commensurate with our guidance for an 'A-' long-term corporate credit rating.

-- BAT benefits from strong conversion of profits into cash and generates about GBP1 billion of discretionary cash flow annually.

-- We are revising our outlook on BAT to positive from stable and affirming our 'BBB+/A-2' corporate credit ratings on the group.

-- The positive outlook reflects our view that BAT is likely to maintain its implicit moderate financial policy over the medium term.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it revised its outlook on U.K.-based tobacco manufacturer British American Tobacco PLC (BAT) to positive from stable. At the same time, the 'BBB+' long-term and 'A-2' short-term corporate credit ratings on BAT were affirmed.

The outlook revision primarily reflects our view that the ratings on BAT could be raised if the group maintains its moderate financial policy. Specifically, we take the view that given our assessment of BAT's business risk profile as "strong," a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 2x-3x and a funds from operations (FFO)-to-debt ratio of 30%-45% are commensurate with our guidance for an 'A-' long-term rating.

BAT has maintained a Standard & Poor's-adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio of between 1.6x and 2.7x, and an adjusted FFO-to-debt ratio of between 28% and 47%, over the past five years. We believe that we could potentially raise the long-term rating if the group were to demonstrate its adherence to the aforementioned financial metrics on a sustained basis. We shall therefore monitor BAT's spending on share buybacks and acquisitions relative to the substantial discretionary cash flows that it generates. On June 30, 2011, BAT had adjusted debt of GBP10.0 billion, or about 1.8x EBITDA under Standard & Poor's definition.

In our view, BAT is likely to maintain its implicit moderate financial policy over the medium term. We also believe that BAT's strong discretionary cash flow generation will enable it to maintain its current moderate metrics after discretionary spending on small to midsize acquisitions and share buybacks.

We would consider a one-notch upgrade to 'A-' if the group were to demonstrate sustained adherence to its moderate financial policy. We consider an adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 2x-3x and an FFO-to-debt ratio of 30%-45% to be consistent with the 'A-' rating.

Given BAT's strong cash flow generation, a negative rating action is most likely to result from the group's decision to allow its financial profile to deteriorate. This would most likely occur as a result of large-scale, debt-financed spending on acquisitions in addition to share buybacks.

