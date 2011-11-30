(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 30- Fitch Ratings says that pre-emptive destocking is compounding the effect of weakening demand in the chemicals sector and distorting underlying trends.

"Macro-uncertainty is translating into increasingly jittery customer behaviour leading in turn to lower visibility on order books. Reports of reduced order quantities, delays, or cancellations abound," says Myriam Affri, Director at Fitch Ratings.

"The fourth quarter of 2008 is still fresh in the mind. Chemical producers were left holding high levels of undervalued inventories and do not want to be caught on the wrong side of a collapse in prices or demand again," adds Mrs Affri.

While this presents an immediate challenge for producers, Fitch stresses that it remains well beyond the magnitude of the inventory rundowns observed in late 2008, when oil prices dropped from all-time highs of USD127/barrel (bbl) to around USD41/bbl. Feedstock costs, although abating, remain on the high side and raw material cost push still partially offsets the lower volumes. In addition, end-users' cautious stance on ordering started as early as Q311 in some subsectors and inventories have been run tight since.

The agency also notes that for certain chemical products, the drop in volumes appears to be out of tune with inventory levels at end-users or with near to mid-term market outlook. This is particularly true for products which have benefited from strong pricing momentum on tight supply-demand conditions, and for which customers are adopting a wait-and-see attitude in a bid to capture better prices. For instance, BASF ('A+'/Stable), Dupont ('A'/Stable), DSM ('A-'/Stable) and Lanxess ('BBB'/Stable) flagged inventory rundowns in their performance polymers divisions, despite sound fundamentals in the core OEM and tyre end-markets, particularly in emerging economies.

The deceleration in Q411 is therefore likely to be inconsistent with market fundamentals for these products. In order to protect margins, producers are expected to reduce plant run-rates and extend some maintenance shutdowns. The silver lining is that the ensuing restocking boost could support a slight upswing in volumes in the coming quarters and help offset a potential softening in underlying demand.

Subsectors likely to suffer from weaker underlying demand are those exposed to the housing, construction and the consumer electronic markets. In particular, coating and paints have recorded lacklustre volume growth in Europe and the US through most of 2011, as signalled by Akzo Nobel ('BBB+'/Stable), PPG Industries ('A-'/Stable) and Sherwin-Williams ('A'/Stable). Destocking is likely to be less of an issue in these markets as stock build-ups would have been minimal.

Fitch expects headwinds in advanced economies to translate in volume drops beyond the traditional seasonal slump in Q411. Issuers' performances should however remain broadly in line with the agency's projections for 2011, with better growth than anticipated in H112 driven primarily by the export markets, and strong associated pricing power. The second half will be marked by decelerating demand with more pronounced trends in markets which have failed to fully recover from the downturn. Headroom under the ratings remains adequate.