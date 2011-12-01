(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 01- Fitch Ratings has upgraded four notes and affirmed two notes of One George CDO Pte. Ltd.. The Outlooks on all rated notes are Positive. This transaction is a cash securitisation of primarily investment grade bonds issued by companies mainly in Singapore. The rating actions are as follows:

SGD78.5m class A-2A senior secured fixed rate notes upgraded to 'AAsf' from 'A+sf'; Outlook Positive;

SGD11.8m class A-2B senior secured floating rate notes upgraded to 'AAsf' from 'A+sf'; Outlook Positive;

SGD5m class A-3 senior secured floating rate notes upgraded to 'Asf' from 'A-sf'; Outlook Positive;

SGD5m class B senior secured deferrable floating-rate notes upgraded to 'Asf' from 'A-sf'; Outlook Positive;

SGD10m class C senior secured deferrable floating-rate notes affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook revised to Positive from Negative; and

SGD5m class D senior secured deferrable floating-rate notes affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook revised to Positive from Negative.

The upgrades of class A-2, A-3 and B notes reflect the continued deleveraging of the transaction which has further increased the credit enhancement level of the transaction since the last rating action in December 2010. Class C and D notes were affirmed with the benefit of higher credit enhancement being offset by the increasing obligor concentration risk.

The Positive Outlooks reflect the adequate credit enhancement surpluses for all rated classes, as well as the expectation that the transaction is likely to further deleverage, at least in the near term, as advised by the transaction's portfolio manager due to the lack of suitable investment opportunities in the market.

"The portfolio quality remains adequate and is expected to be supported by the resilient economy of Singapore which represents 70% of the portfolio geographically," said Kate Lin, Director in Fitch's Structured Finance team.

The bond portfolio balance has further amortised to SGD135m in November 2011 (November 2010: SGD179m) as more underlying bonds matured. The proceeds from these bonds were used to amortise the classes on a sequential basis. As of November 2011, classes A-1A and A-1B had been paid in full, while classes A-2A and A-2B balances were at 39% of their respective balances at closing. Until November 2014, the transaction will still be in the replenishment period. However, the portfolio manager, Lion Global Investors Limited, expects the transaction to continue to deleverage due to the lack of suitable investment opportunities.

The agency notes that as the transaction deleverages and as classes A-2A and A-2B continue to amortise, the remaining liabilities, which are paying floating-rates, are likely to be supported by mainly fixed-rate paying assets in the portfolio. Fitch has factored in this interest rate mismatch in its analysis.

The portfolio continues to show geographical concentration in Singapore (70%), with the three largest industries in the portfolio, at November 2011, being Transportation (33%), Banking & Finance (27%) and Real Estate (19%).