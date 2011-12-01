(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 01- Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt Ltd (HRPL) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BBB(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

HRPL's ratings reflect its association with the strong brand name of "McDonald's" under which it operates its stores, as well as the strong demand for its products, its efficient working capital management, and India's growing food services industry.

The ratings also factor in the strong liquidity position of and low refinancing risk for HRPL. It generated positive cash flow from operations over FY10-FY11 (end-March) and had undrawn INR520m fund-based limits at 31 March 2011. Also, it had no external debt as at FYE11, with debt only in the form of an interest-free unsecured inter-corporate deposit of INR2,375m and preference share capital of INR925m from Triple A Foods Pvt Ltd - its holding company.

The ratings are, however, constrained by HRPL's high adjusted (capitalising leases by 7x) financial leverage (adjusted net debt/EBITDAR) of 7.2x in FY11. Fitch notes that while the company's major capex for opening 150 new restaurants over the next four-five years (FY11: 106 stores) may expose it to execution risks, comfort is drawn from its over a decade-long experience of opening new stores and flexibility to defer the capex in case of any change in the demand scenario. Further, the expansion plan will not have any impact on the profitability of HRPL's existing stores.

Fitch notes that HRPL was a loss-making enterprise until FY10. Its profitability improved in FY11 due to an improvement in its operational efficiency.

Negative rating action may result from deterioration in HRPL's operating margins leading to a fixed-charge coverage ratio of below 2.0x or higher-than-expected capex on the opening of new stores that materially impact its credit metrics. Conversely, adjusted net debt/EBITDAR sustained at levels below 4.5x may trigger positive rating action.

HRPL was established by the BL Jatia family in 1995 to form a 50:50 JV with McDonald's Corporation, USA, to own and operate the latter's restaurants in western and southern India. It has now acquired the status of a development licensee under the master franchise agreement with McDonald's. HRPL's revenue has grown at a CAGR of 35% over the last five years. Fixed charge coverage (EBITDAR/ interest costs + rent) was 2.4x in FY11 (FY10: 1.2x).

Fitch has also assigned ratings to HRPL's bank loans as follows:

- INR30m cash credit: 'Fitch BBB(ind)'/'Fitch A2(ind)'

- INR350m term loan (sub limit of INR200m short-term loan): 'Fitch BBB(ind)'/'Fitch A2(ind)'

- INR100m non-fund based facilities: 'Fitch A2(ind)'

- INR140m bank facilities (sub limit of INR100m non-fund facilities): 'Fitch BBB(ind)'/'Fitch A2(ind)'

- INR20m financial market line: 'Fitch A2(ind)'