-- Hysan's expanding investment property portfolio and improving rental income are likely to enhance its asset quality and strengthen its capital structure and cash flows.

-- We expect the financial performance of the Hong Kong-based real estate investor to materially improve after the completion of Hysan Place and believe its financial risk profile will likely remain modest.

-- We are revising the rating outlook to positive from stable.

-- We are also affirming the 'BBB' long-term corporate credit rating and the issue ratings on the senior unsecured notes that Hysan guarantees.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had revised its outlook on Hysan Development Co. Ltd. to positive from stable. At the same time, Standard & Poor's affirmed the 'BBB' long-term corporate credit rating on the company. We also affirmed the issue ratings on the senior unsecured notes issued by Hysan's subsidiaries and guaranteed by the company. We also affirmed our 'cnA' Greater China credit scale ratings on the company and on its outstanding debt issues.

"The outlook revision reflects our expectation that Hysan's expanding investment property portfolio and improving rental income are likely to enhance its asset quality and strengthen its capital structure and cash flows," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Steffi Chen. "We expect the company's recurring rental income and the stability of its profits and cash flows to materially improve after the completion of Hysan Place, a new retail and office building in the Causeway Bay district of Hong Kong. Construction is on track for the opening of the building by the end of the second quarter of 2012. We believe this project has good asset quality due to its prime location and satisfactory pre-committed leasing ratios so far."

Hysan Place has a gross floor area of about 710,000 square feet, or 20% of the gross floor area of Hysan's commercial property portfolio.

"We believe Hysan's existing portfolio will continue to perform satisfactorily to support the company's modest financial risk profile and sustain its good cash flow generation," said Ms. Chen. "For the past three years, Hysan's rental income has grown steadily and vacancy rates have remained low due to the limited supply of office and retail spaces in core commercial districts and prime locations in Hong Kong. In our view, Hysan's rental income is fairly resilient to economic cycles due to the good location of its property assets. We expect the company to continue to benefit from neutral-to-positive rental reversions and be able to sustain and potentially improve its financial metrics in the next one to two years."

The rating on Hysan reflects the company's sustained recurring rental income, supported by its well-located property assets, its strong focus on its core business, and moderate leverage and adequate liquidity. The group's limited geographic and business diversity, concentrated revenue sources, and large capital expenditure for the redevelopment of Hysan Place temper these strengths.

We could raise the rating if Hysan completes the construction and development of Hysan Place on schedule and within budget with satisfactory leasing demand, such that its rental income will strengthen and stabilize within the next 12-18 months to weather possible headwinds from a weaker economic environment. An upgrade would also be contingent on the company maintaining a modest financial risk profile. We consider a total debt-to-EBITDA ratio of less than 4.5x and FFO-to-debt ratio of more than 15% to be appropriate for such a profile.

We could revise the outlook to stable if the completion of Hysan Place and the corresponding improvement in rental income do not sustain a modest financial risk profile. This could happen if spot rents fall significantly due to a weaker-than-expected economic environment. This risk may materialize if the Chinese economy slows sharply, negatively affecting tourist arrivals and retail sales. We consider ratios of total debt to EBITDA of more than 5.0x and FFO-to-debt of less than 15% to be appropriate for a 'BBB' rating.

