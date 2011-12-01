(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 01- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Wolters Kluwer's (WK) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured debt rating at 'BBB+' and its subordinated notes at 'BBB-'. Fitch also affirms the Short-term IDR at 'F2'. The Outlook is Stable.

One of the key factors underpinning WK's ratings is its solid business model with positions in segments with good long-term prospects and largely based on subscription/multi-year contracts with high renewal rates which offer good earnings visibility. Furthermore, the ongoing shift to online/workflow solutions and cost-cutting initiatives have benefited margins and customer retention against a backdrop of difficult economic conditions.

The Stable Outlook reflects the company's improving operational trends across all divisions and the confirmation by the management of its full-year targets including ordinary EBITA margin of 20.5-21% and FCF in excess of EUR412m (in constant currencies and taking into account the Pharma disposal). Fitch notes that in spite of late-cycle pressures in parts of its business, three of the four segments are either flat or reporting organic growth at H111. The one segment reporting organic revenue decline, Tax & Accounting, is expected to be positive on a full-year basis.

WK's net debt/EBITDA has remained persistently above its public guidance of 2.5x, largely due to acquisitions and restructuring. Given the current share buyback and acquisition plans, Fitch expects FY11 net leverage to largely unchanged versus FY10.. Subject to a measured acquisition policy, a stable trading environment and the end of the restructuring programme, net leverage should come close to WK's public guidance for FY12.

Any evidence that net leverage does not come down to 2.5x (as currently defined by WK) by end-2012 due to continued acquisitions or to economic weakness negatively affecting its European businesses would lead to a negative rating action.

WK's six months to 30 June 2011 results showed organic revenue of 1% and a stable EBITA (WK definition) margin of 20.1%. The company recently announced the planned disposal of its pharma business: this transaction is expected to be margin accretive and should reduce the group's exposure to a low margin and structurally challenged activity.

At end-June 2011 WK's liquidity comprised cash and cash equivalents (including derivatives) of EUR350m, supplemented by EUR600m available under its revolving credit facility (RCF) maturing in 2015 and EUR331m (July 2011 maturity). Excluding the EUR331m RCF drawdown and EUR84m of debt due for the rest of 2011, WK has no significant maturities before its EUR700m bonds fall due on 24 January 2014.