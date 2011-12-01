(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- The issuer fully redeemed the class D, E, and F notes on Oct. 24, 2011, following the partial repayment of the Alpha loan.

-- We have thus withdrawn our ratings on the class D, E, and F notes.

-- The transaction is a 2005-vintage transaction now secured against a single German commercial property loan.

-- These ratings are based on our criteria for rating European CMBS.

However, these criteria are under review. As a result of this review, our future European CMBS criteria may differ from the current criteria. The criteria change may affect the ratings on all outstanding notes in this transaction.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today withdrew its 'A+ (sf)' credit ratings on Talisman 1 Finance PLC's commercial mortgage-backed class D, E, and F notes, following the full redemption of these notes. Our rating on the class G notes is unaffected (see list below).

The only loan left in Talisman 1 Finance's underlying asset pool is the Alpha loan. This loan is secured on a shopping center in Berlin and approximately 376 residential units in Munster.

This quarter, the borrower finalized the sale of the Berlin property. The cash manager applied the net sale proceeds (EUR21.3 million) sequentially against the remaining notes on Oct. 24, 2011.

The issuer fully redeemed the class D, E, and F notes, and the balance of the class G notes reduced to EUR1.1 million from EUR5.3 million.

We understand that the 376 residential units in Munster are in the process of being sold for approximately EUR8.1 million. The special servicer expects the sale to take place on or before the January 2012 note interest payment date.

The class G notes (rated 'D (sf)') in this transaction remain unaffected by today's rating action.

Talisman 1 Finance is a German commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction, which closed in 2005 with notes totaling EUR554.35 million. The notes have a legal final maturity in January 2014.

POTENTIAL EFFECTS OF PROPOSED CRITERIA CHANGES

Our ratings in this transaction are based on our criteria for rating European CMBS. However, these criteria are under review (see "Advance Notice of Proposed Criteria Change: Methodology And Assumptions For Rating European Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities," published on Nov. 8, 2011).

As highlighted in the Nov. 8 Advance Notice of Proposed Criteria Change, we expect to publish a request for comment (RFC) outlining our proposed criteria changes for rating European CMBS transactions. Subsequently, we will consider market feedback before publishing our updated criteria. Our review may result in changes to the methodology and assumptions we use when rating European CMBS, and consequently, it may affect both new and outstanding ratings on European CMBS transactions.

Until such time that we adopt new criteria for rating European CMBS, we will continue to rate and surveil these transactions using our existing criteria (see "Related Criteria And Research").