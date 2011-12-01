(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- The issuer fully redeemed the class D, E, and F notes on Oct. 24, 2011, following the
partial repayment of the Alpha loan.
-- We have thus withdrawn our ratings on the class D, E, and F notes.
-- The transaction is a 2005-vintage transaction now secured against a
single German commercial property loan.
-- These ratings are based on our criteria for rating European CMBS.
However, these criteria are under review. As a result of this review, our
future European CMBS criteria may differ from the current criteria. The
criteria change may affect the ratings on all outstanding notes in this
transaction.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today withdrew its 'A+ (sf)' credit ratings on Talisman 1
Finance PLC's commercial mortgage-backed class D, E, and F notes, following the full
redemption of these notes. Our rating on the class G notes is unaffected (see list below).
The only loan left in Talisman 1 Finance's underlying asset pool is the Alpha
loan. This loan is secured on a shopping center in Berlin and approximately
376 residential units in Munster.
This quarter, the borrower finalized the sale of the Berlin property. The cash
manager applied the net sale proceeds (EUR21.3 million) sequentially against the
remaining notes on Oct. 24, 2011.
The issuer fully redeemed the class D, E, and F notes, and the balance of the
class G notes reduced to EUR1.1 million from EUR5.3 million.
We understand that the 376 residential units in Munster are in the process of
being sold for approximately EUR8.1 million. The special servicer expects the
sale to take place on or before the January 2012 note interest payment date.
The class G notes (rated 'D (sf)') in this transaction remain unaffected by
today's rating action.
Talisman 1 Finance is a German commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS)
transaction, which closed in 2005 with notes totaling EUR554.35 million. The
notes have a legal final maturity in January 2014.
POTENTIAL EFFECTS OF PROPOSED CRITERIA CHANGES
Our ratings in this transaction are based on our criteria for rating European
CMBS. However, these criteria are under review (see "Advance Notice of
Proposed Criteria Change: Methodology And Assumptions For Rating European
Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities," published on Nov. 8, 2011).
As highlighted in the Nov. 8 Advance Notice of Proposed Criteria Change, we
expect to publish a request for comment (RFC) outlining our proposed criteria
changes for rating European CMBS transactions. Subsequently, we will consider
market feedback before publishing our updated criteria. Our review may result
in changes to the methodology and assumptions we use when rating European
CMBS, and consequently, it may affect both new and outstanding ratings on
European CMBS transactions.
Until such time that we adopt new criteria for rating European CMBS, we will
continue to rate and surveil these transactions using our existing criteria
(see "Related Criteria And Research").