Dec 01- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has affirmed its issuer credit ratings on 10 Indian banks, after applying new ratings criteria for banks, which was published on Nov. 9, 2011.

We will publish individual research updates on the banks reviewed under the new criteria as per the banks identified below including a list of ratings on affiliated rated entities, as well as the ratings by debt type--senior, subordinated, junior subordinated, and preferred stock.

Axis Bank Ltd. BBB-/Stable/A-3 BBB-/Stable/A-3

Bank of India BBB-/Stable/A-3 BBB-/Stable/A-3

Bank of India (New Zealand) Ltd.

BBB-/Stable/A-3 BBB-/Stable/A-3

HDFC Bank Ltd. BBB-/Stable/A-3 BBB-/Stable/A-3

ICICI Bank Ltd. BBB-/Stable/A-3 BBB-/Stable/A-3

IDBI Bank Ltd. BBB-/Stable/A-3 BBB-/Stable/A-3

Indian Bank BBB-/Stable/A-3 BBB-/Stable/A-3

Indian Overseas Bank BBB-/Stable/A-3 BBB-/Stable/A-3

State Bank of India BBB-/Stable/A-3 BBB-/Stable/A-3

Syndicate Bank BBB-/Stable/A-3 BBB-/Stable/A-3

Union Bank of India BBB-/Stable/A-3 BBB-/Stable/A-3