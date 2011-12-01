(Agency corrects the version published earlier today which incorrectly stated the Viability
Rating. A corrected version follows.)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 01- Fitch Ratings has downgraded Confederacion Espanola de Cajas de Ahorros' (CECA)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'A' from 'A+' and its Viability Rating
to 'a' from 'a+'. At the same time, the agency has affirmed CECA's Short-term
IDR at 'F1', its Individual Rating at 'B/C', its Support Rating at '2' and
Support Rating Floor at 'BBB'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Negative.
The rating actions reflect CECA's main counterparties' higher risk profiles, the
transformed Spanish savings banks (cajas), now 18 in number, most of which have
converted to bank status but remain associated members of CECA. There have been
multiple-notch downgrades at some of the associated member to non-investment
grade category, while the high collateralisation of most of its activities
provides some comfort. Furthermore, while CECA has to date been able to uphold
the volume of earnings, the significant consolidation of the system has led to
higher risk concentration by name and the potential for volumes to decrease in
the future.
The Negative Outlook on CECA's Long-term IDR is reflective of the Negative
Outlook on Spain's Sovereign rating and of the weakening credit profile of the
transformed caja sector. CECA and its associated members are operating in a weak
economic environment with muted growth prospects.
CECA's ratings also reflect its low risk profile, acting as an intermediary in
most of its activities which are driven by the cajas' financial services needs.
Through a sophisticated IT platform, CECA provides banking services as well as
repos, custody, clearing and settlement, and payment and collection systems for
its members and non-associated institutions. It also offers IT outsourcing and
consultancy. Its balance sheet is largely short term, collateralised and
reflects the financial flows of its clients. Counterparty and operational risks
are minimised by collateral, the use of delivery versus payment (dvp) and
counterparty requirements and monitoring.
CECA's profitability is generally low due to its narrow-margin activities and
high overheads, but it is mainly a service provider and aims to generate
acceptable revenue to cover servicing costs and maintain capital. CECA is
reducing the number of employees by around 20% in order to reduce costs.
Liquidity is central to CECA's business and is well managed, although around 29%
of assets at end-September 2011 are in either Spanish government securities or
in government guaranteed debt. Market risk from trading has been hedged and is
subject to strict VaR limits.
CECA was founded as the representative body of Spain's cajas but it has been
adapting to the changing needs of these institutions and has expanded its
activities and products. Consolidation and transformation of the caja sector
has been driven by overcapacity in the system, asset quality issues, funding
pressures, the low interest rate environment, and the need to gain cost
efficiency and raise capital.