(Agency corrects the version published earlier today which incorrectly stated the Viability Rating. A corrected version follows.) (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 01- Fitch Ratings has downgraded Confederacion Espanola de Cajas de Ahorros' (CECA) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'A' from 'A+' and its Viability Rating to 'a' from 'a+'. At the same time, the agency has affirmed CECA's Short-term IDR at 'F1', its Individual Rating at 'B/C', its Support Rating at '2' and Support Rating Floor at 'BBB'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Negative.

The rating actions reflect CECA's main counterparties' higher risk profiles, the transformed Spanish savings banks (cajas), now 18 in number, most of which have converted to bank status but remain associated members of CECA. There have been multiple-notch downgrades at some of the associated member to non-investment grade category, while the high collateralisation of most of its activities provides some comfort. Furthermore, while CECA has to date been able to uphold the volume of earnings, the significant consolidation of the system has led to higher risk concentration by name and the potential for volumes to decrease in the future.

The Negative Outlook on CECA's Long-term IDR is reflective of the Negative Outlook on Spain's Sovereign rating and of the weakening credit profile of the transformed caja sector. CECA and its associated members are operating in a weak economic environment with muted growth prospects.

CECA's ratings also reflect its low risk profile, acting as an intermediary in most of its activities which are driven by the cajas' financial services needs. Through a sophisticated IT platform, CECA provides banking services as well as repos, custody, clearing and settlement, and payment and collection systems for its members and non-associated institutions. It also offers IT outsourcing and consultancy. Its balance sheet is largely short term, collateralised and reflects the financial flows of its clients. Counterparty and operational risks are minimised by collateral, the use of delivery versus payment (dvp) and counterparty requirements and monitoring.

CECA's profitability is generally low due to its narrow-margin activities and high overheads, but it is mainly a service provider and aims to generate acceptable revenue to cover servicing costs and maintain capital. CECA is reducing the number of employees by around 20% in order to reduce costs.

Liquidity is central to CECA's business and is well managed, although around 29% of assets at end-September 2011 are in either Spanish government securities or in government guaranteed debt. Market risk from trading has been hedged and is subject to strict VaR limits.

CECA was founded as the representative body of Spain's cajas but it has been adapting to the changing needs of these institutions and has expanded its activities and products. Consolidation and transformation of the caja sector has been driven by overcapacity in the system, asset quality issues, funding pressures, the low interest rate environment, and the need to gain cost efficiency and raise capital.