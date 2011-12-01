(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 01- Fitch Ratings says that, under a stress case of no
further market or bank access, its Italian and Spanish
portfolios of rated corporates would be facing the heaviest
usage of their committed bank funding by end-2013.
In addition, the Spanish portfolio, in aggregate, has low
levels of cash relative to its aggregate debt maturities,
although individual issuer positions vary. Consequently, these
two portfolio's need to access the capital markets and renew
existing lines is more important than for other Eurozone
countries' corporates.
Using a stress case funding overlay of no further bond
issuance and only use of existing bank facilities and forecast
internal cash generation, Fitch's 2011 Liquidity Study
highlights that the utility- and energy-heavy portfolios of
Italy and Spain are most vulnerable to continued access to the
bond market.
Particularly acute for these two countries' portfolios, the
risk of contagion from their respective sovereigns requires
investors to continue to differentiate between these corporates
and the sovereign's own credit issues. Access has recently been
stronger for corporates than for financial institutions, but
peripheral eurozone corporates have not been spared from
significant adverse pricing movement, despite the absence of
direct state credit linkage in Fitch's eyes.
The full report, 'Liquidity Study 2011 - EMEA Corporates' is
available at fitchratings.com.