Dec 01- Fitch Ratings says that many EMEA emerging market corporates, spanning Russia, Kazkahstan, and Ukraine, have pulled through the past 2-3 years' liquidity crisis thanks, in part, to state-fostered funding from their domestic banks.

However, as per previous liquidity studies, Fitch's 2011 report highlights emerging market corporates' vulnerable liquidity profile of uncommitted funding from banks and short-term debt sourced from bonds and banks. Companies with international exposure are increasingly accessing committed longer term bank funding, albeit sometimes secured.

The report reviews the relative position by country and by sector, which is expected to come under increasing pressure as "home bias" becomes a stronger factor in international bank lending decisions.

