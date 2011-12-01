(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 01- Fitch Ratings says in a report published today that state-owned banks have accounted for a majority of the recent increase in the sector's short-term borrowing from government institutions. Fitch notes that to a large extent these facilities were used to fund growth, while sector liquidity remains manageable. However, the agency notes the increased dependence on state funding and somewhat weaker asset/liability maturity profiles of some institutions, in particular JSC Bank VTB (VTB, 'BBB'/Stable).

At 1 November 2011, the volume of funding provided to the Russian banking sector by the Central Bank of Russia (CBR), the Ministry of Finance and regional governments exceeded RUB2.6tn (8.4% of sector liabilities). This is a large number in itself, and also a major increase from RUB1.2tn (4.2% of sector liabilities) at 1 July 2011, giving rise to investor concerns about the liquidity positions of Russian banks. Strong demand for liquidity persisted in November, although this was mostly refinancing of previously raised volumes, in Fitch's view, and the current structure of the sector's government borrowing is therefore likely to be similar to that at November 1.

A review conducted by Fitch of public disclosures of its 55 rated Russian banks indicates that state-owned banks accounted for a high 84% and 88% of borrowing by rated banks from government institutions at 1 November and 1 July respectively, compared with their 55% share of system assets at end-Q311. Fitch-rated privately-owned banks contributed only 11% of the borrowing at 1 November (compared to their 28% share of assets), while foreign banks accounted for 5% (16% of assets). As a result, government funding made up an estimated 11.6% of the reviewed state-owned banks' liabilities at 1 November, but only 8.4% at private banks and 5.2% at foreign banks.

Fitch believes the main reason for the borrowing increase were the efforts of a few banks, in particular VTB, to continue lending to the corporate sector, while the latter faced more limited capital markets access and banks experienced slower deposit growth. The increase in government funding between 1 July and 1 November (RUB1.2tn) was close to the difference between the growth of sector loans (RUB2.4tn) and deposits (RUB1.2tn) during the same period.

Liquidity clearly tightened in H211, but Fitch does not believe that to be a sign of heightened stress. Rather, this seems to have been driven by strong corporate credit demand and lower than expected government budget spending, while some banks' attempts to earn margin on the interbank market may also have contributed to their borrowings from the CBR. The absence of any marked deposit outflow, or of conversion of ruble deposits into FX-denominated ones, supports this view.

Although state funding is not of an emergency nature, Fitch is somewhat concerned that such significant borrowing has taken place in a currently relatively stable economic environment. However, Fitch believes that in a severe liquidity squeeze - not a base case expectation at present, but something which cannot be ruled out, given global market instability and the economy's oil price dependence - the Russian authorities would take further measures to support system liquidity.

To this end, CBR's First Deputy Chairman, Alexei Ulyukaev, has said that repo funding could increase to RUB2tn, compared to the soft RUB1tn limit currently in force, in case of need. Furthermore, the CBR has recently lowered the rating level for assets eligible for repo refinancing to 'B-' from 'B+' and, if necessary, the CBR could also once more roll out unsecured funding as was seen in Q408. At present, Fitch views these as pro-active precautionary measures, rather than a sign that a significant number of Russian banks are currently experiencing liquidity stress.

