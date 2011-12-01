(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 01- Fitch Ratings expects the credit profiles of the European oil majors to remain Stable in 2012 despite the risk of a possible slowdown in revenue growth combined with still ambitious investment spending programmes of around USD90bn in 2012.

Sector revenue growth in 2012 will probably slow to single digits from more than 20% in 2011. Fitch believes 2012 debt issuance for European oil and gas is likely to be mostly for potential upstream acquisitions and less for refinancing than was the case in 2011.

Fitch forecasts that the Russian oil and gas sector will demonstrate another year of solid financial results in 2012. This is underpinned by the companies' strong operational profile as well as expected positive free cash flow generation, despite large capex, and low leverage-related ratios compared with their international peers.

Fitch anticipates 2012 to be another difficult year for the European refining sector. Low utilisation rates and weak margins are set to persist in 2012, driven by weak economic growth and rising fuel efficiency, having a negative effect on the sector's cash flow.

Positive rating changes are unlikely in 2012, but not impossible. Fitch is likely to take rating action on a company by company basis rather than for the sector as a whole. Positive rating factors are successful project development or improving market share and superior cost related competitive advantages. Negative factors include cost overruns, project delays, declining production activity or falling marginal reserve replacement rates.

Fitch anticipates a moderate improvement to EMEA oil and gas companies' financial profiles in 2012 as the reliance on debt financing lessens in a higher commodity price environment. Risks remain in areas such as debt financed acquisitions, above budget capex revisions or a slowdown to internal cash flow generation.

