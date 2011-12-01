(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 01- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today withdrew its 'A+ (sf)' credit ratings on Deutsche Bank Luxembourg S.A.'s series 42, 43, and 44, which are European synthetic collateralized debt obligation (CDO) tranches (see list below).

We have withdrawn our ratings on these tranches at the arranger's request.

RATINGS LIST

Class Rating

To From

Ratings Withdrawn

Deutsche Bank Luxembourg S.A.

EUR93.72 Million Fiduciary Notes Series 42

NR A+ (sf)

Deutsche Bank Luxembourg S.A.

EUR57.12 Million Fiduciary Notes Series 43

NR A+ (sf)

Deutsche Bank Luxembourg S.A.

EUR162.72 Million Fiduciary Notes Series 44

NR A+ (sf)

NR--Not rated.