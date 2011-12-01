(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 01- Fitch Ratings has downgraded India-based Ennore Coke Limited's National Long-Term rating to 'Fitch B(ind)' from 'Fitch B+(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating action is provided at the end of this commentary.

The downgrade reflects severe liquidity pressures being faced by Ennore due to low capacity utilization of its coke batteries and delayed commercialization of its 12MW waste heat-based cogeneration plant in August 2011, against the scheduled timeline of November 2010. Capacity utilization has been low at around 30% FY11 (year-end: March 2011) and H1FY12 due to technical issues at the facility. Liquidity was further strained by a significant inventory build-up as Ennore's export order, which it obtained in H1FY12, was cancelled by the buyer. The company had cash and cash balance of INR188.2m in FY11 (FY10: INR133.4m).

Although revenues nearly doubled to INR6,791m in FY11, EBIDTA margins remained low at 5.6% in FY11 (FY10: 7.7%) and receivable days stretched to 236 days (101 days). This is because the company generated 83% of its FY11 revenue from the low-margin coke trading. Further, interest cover fell to 1.35x (2.37x).

Positive rating guidelines include a sustained improvement in Ennore's capacity utilisation levels, which would lead to an improvement in its EBIDTA margins, along with a demonstrated improvement in its liquidity and access to additional bank lines.

As Ennore is currently generating revenue from working capital-intensive trading activities, interest coverage is considered a key determinant of its ability to service financial obligations. Hence, negative rating action may result if there is a sustained decline in interest cover to below 1.1x.

Ennore owns a 0.13 mtpa coke manufacturing plant at Haldia.

Rating actions on Ennore Coke's bank facilities:

- INR122.5m fund-based limits: Long-Term rating downgraded to 'Fitch B(ind)' from 'Fitch B+(ind)', Short-Term rating affirmed at 'Fitch A4(ind)'

- INR1,650m non-fund based limits: Long-Term rating downgraded to 'Fitch B(ind)' from 'Fitch B+(ind)', Short-Term rating affirmed at 'Fitch A4(ind)'

- Outstanding INR367.7m term loans: Long-Term rating downgraded to 'Fitch B(ind)' from 'Fitch B+(ind)'

- INR33m treasury (forex): Long-Term rating downgraded to 'Fitch B(ind)' from 'Fitch B+(ind)', Short-Term rating affirmed at 'Fitch A4(ind)'