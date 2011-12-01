(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 01- Fitch Ratings has downgraded India-based Ennore Coke
Limited's National Long-Term rating to 'Fitch B(ind)'
from 'Fitch B+(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of
additional rating action is provided at the end of this
commentary.
The downgrade reflects severe liquidity pressures being
faced by Ennore due to low capacity utilization of its coke
batteries and delayed commercialization of its 12MW waste
heat-based cogeneration plant in August 2011, against the
scheduled timeline of November 2010. Capacity utilization has
been low at around 30% FY11 (year-end: March 2011) and H1FY12
due to technical issues at the facility. Liquidity was further
strained by a significant inventory build-up as Ennore's export
order, which it obtained in H1FY12, was cancelled by the buyer.
The company had cash and cash balance of INR188.2m in FY11
(FY10: INR133.4m).
Although revenues nearly doubled to INR6,791m in FY11,
EBIDTA margins remained low at 5.6% in FY11 (FY10: 7.7%) and
receivable days stretched to 236 days (101 days). This is
because the company generated 83% of its FY11 revenue from the
low-margin coke trading. Further, interest cover fell to 1.35x
(2.37x).
Positive rating guidelines include a sustained improvement
in Ennore's capacity utilisation levels, which would lead to an
improvement in its EBIDTA margins, along with a demonstrated
improvement in its liquidity and access to additional bank
lines.
As Ennore is currently generating revenue from working
capital-intensive trading activities, interest coverage is
considered a key determinant of its ability to service financial
obligations. Hence, negative rating action may result if there
is a sustained decline in interest cover to below 1.1x.
Ennore owns a 0.13 mtpa coke manufacturing plant at Haldia.
Rating actions on Ennore Coke's bank facilities:
- INR122.5m fund-based limits: Long-Term rating downgraded
to 'Fitch B(ind)' from 'Fitch B+(ind)', Short-Term rating
affirmed at 'Fitch A4(ind)'
- INR1,650m non-fund based limits: Long-Term rating
downgraded to 'Fitch B(ind)' from 'Fitch B+(ind)', Short-Term
rating affirmed at 'Fitch A4(ind)'
- Outstanding INR367.7m term loans: Long-Term rating
downgraded to 'Fitch B(ind)' from 'Fitch B+(ind)'
- INR33m treasury (forex): Long-Term rating downgraded to
'Fitch B(ind)' from 'Fitch B+(ind)', Short-Term rating affirmed
at 'Fitch A4(ind)'