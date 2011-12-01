(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 01- Fitch Ratings has migrated India-based Varun Shipping Company Limited's 'Fitch BBB+(ind)' National Long-Term rating (with a Negative Outlook) to the "Non-Monitored" category. The rating will now appear as 'Fitch BBB+(ind)nm' on the agency's website. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end commentary.

The ratings have been migrated to the "Non-Monitored" category due to lack of adequate information regarding the ongoing business re-organisation and uncertainty about the impact of the same on the company's business and financial profiles. Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of Varun Shipping. The ratings will remain in the "Non-Monitored" category for a period of six months and be withdrawn at the end of that period. However, in the event the issuer starts furnishing information during this six-month period, the ratings could be re-activated and will be communicated through a "Rating Action Commentary".

Fitch has also classified Varun Shipping's following bank loan ratings as "Non-Monitored":

INR26.98bn long-term loans: migrated to 'Fitch BBB+(ind)nm' from 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'

INR0.25bn short-term fund-based limits: migrated to 'Fitch A2(ind)nm' from 'Fitch A2(ind)'

INR20m short-term non-fund based limits: migrated to 'Fitch A2(ind)nm' from 'Fitch A2(ind)'