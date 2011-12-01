(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 01- Fitch Ratings has migrated India-based Varun
Shipping Company Limited's 'Fitch BBB+(ind)' National
Long-Term rating (with a Negative Outlook) to the
"Non-Monitored" category. The rating will now appear as 'Fitch
BBB+(ind)nm' on the agency's website. A list of additional
rating actions is provided at the end commentary.
The ratings have been migrated to the "Non-Monitored"
category due to lack of adequate information regarding the
ongoing business re-organisation and uncertainty about the
impact of the same on the company's business and financial
profiles. Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical
coverage of Varun Shipping. The ratings will remain in the
"Non-Monitored" category for a period of six months and be
withdrawn at the end of that period. However, in the event the
issuer starts furnishing information during this six-month
period, the ratings could be re-activated and will be
communicated through a "Rating Action Commentary".
Fitch has also classified Varun Shipping's following bank
loan ratings as "Non-Monitored":
INR26.98bn long-term loans: migrated to 'Fitch BBB+(ind)nm'
from 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'
INR0.25bn short-term fund-based limits: migrated to 'Fitch
A2(ind)nm' from 'Fitch A2(ind)'
INR20m short-term non-fund based limits: migrated to 'Fitch
A2(ind)nm' from 'Fitch A2(ind)'