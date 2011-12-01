(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 01- Fitch Ratings releases a new study analyzing U.S. credit card, auto and student loan ABS ratings outstanding on July 1, 2007 and examining their respective rating performance during the credit crisis, to June 30, 2011.

U.S. consumer ABS ratings remain the bright spot as these transactions exhibited positive rating performance from the mid-2007 to mid-2011 period. The overwhelming majority of tranche ratings remained stable, were upgraded, or were paid in full, including approximately 99% of both U.S. credit card and auto transaction ratings.

Likewise, there were no credit card ABS downgrades and no investment grade auto ABS downgrades over the period. Equally, there were no impairments (defaults and near-defaults) recorded for investment grade bonds in both the credit card ABS and auto ABS sectors during the four-year span.

While downgrades were higher in the student loan sector, at 13%, the impairment rate was negligible. The sector saw a 0.6% default/near-default rate over the mid-2007 to mid-2011 horizon.

