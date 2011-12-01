(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 01- U.S. timeshare delinquencies rose during the last quarter as expected yet remain
consistent with levels from a year ago, according to the latest timeshare ABS index from Fitch
Ratings.
Total delinquencies for third-quarter 2011 (3Q'11) were 3.56%; up from 3.28% in
2Q11. This reflects the seasonal deterioration that takes hold in the fall and
winter. Total delinquencies are virtually unchanged from the 3.55% delinquency
rate in 3Q'10. Year-over-year improvements observed in recent years have ceased,
as delinquencies have receded to levels closer to historical norms.
Monthly defaults for September declined to 0.62% from 0.80% in June and are also
unchanged from the same period last year. Default trends typically lag those of
delinquencies, and are expected to mirror the recent increase in delinquencies
in the coming months.
Fitch's Rating Outlook for Timeshare ABS remains stable due to near-term
performance expectations, de-levering structures by note amortization in most
timeshare transactions and ample credit enhancement at current levels.
Fitch's timeshare ABS index is an aggregation of performance statistics on pools
of securitized timeshare loans originated by various developers. Expected
cumulative gross defaults on underlying transactions can range from 10% to above
20%. While delinquencies and defaults may vary on an absolute basis, most
transactions supporting the index exhibit similar overall trends.
The Fitch timeshare performance index summarizes average monthly delinquency
(over 30 days) and gross default trends tracked in Fitch's database of timeshare
asset backed securities (ABS) dating back to January 1997 and is available on a
quarterly basis. Prior levels of the timeshare ABS index have been restated to
reflect slight changes in the composition of the index this past quarter.
