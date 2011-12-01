(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 01- Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based ING Vysya Bank's National Long-term rating at 'Fitch AA-(ind)' with a Stable Outlook. The bank's INR3.9bn lower Tier 2 subordinated debt has also been affirmed at 'Fitch AA-(ind)'.

The ratings reflect ING Vysya's comfortable capital position, adequate funding profile, and improved asset quality. They also factor in the bank's relatively weak profitability compared with peers, regional concentration, and small market share.

Capitalisation has strengthened since the year ended March 2011 (FY11) with a Tier 1 capital ratio of 9.4% and a total capital adequacy ratio of 12.9%, which increased to 11.8% and 15%, respectively, in H1FY12. The bank raised INR9.7bn of capital in June 2011 through a qualified institutional placement, in which its parent ING Bank NV (ING: Foreign Currency Long-Term Issuer Default Rating: 'A+'/Stable) participated to the extent of its 44% shareholding. Fitch expects capitalisation to remain adequate in the near-term in light of moderating economic growth, which is likely to slow down the bank's loan growth in FY12.

Profitability, although improving, remains relatively weak compared with peers and continues to be constrained by significantly high operating expenses stemming from the bank's high employee cost. Compared with peers, ING Vysya's return on average assets (H1FY12: 1.05%, FY11: 0.87%) is the lowest and cost/income ratio (FY11: 62%; FY10: 56%) is highest. That being said, the bank aims to leverage its existing infrastructure to expand its business over the medium-term; this may boost its operating profitability and reduce the cost/income ratio to more competitive levels.

Gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio declined to 2.02% at end-H1FY12 (FY10: 2.96%), partly due to winding down of the unsecured retail asset book, coupled with lower NPA additions (FY11: 1.1% of average loans; FY10: 2.3%) and higher recoveries. Fitch believes that given the moderating economic environment and prevailing high interest rates, the bank's asset quality may come under pressure in the near-term. However, its high provision coverage ratio (FY11: 83%) coupled with improved capitalisation provide a cushion for spikes in its delinquencies; also, its risk management benefits from linkages with ING.

ING Vysya's low-cost current and savings accounts deposits ratio in H1FY12 was moderate at 33% of total deposits, although this is the highest among the peer group. However, the bank is still fairly reliant on high-cost wholesale deposits (H1FY12: around 27% of total deposits), although this is lower than the peer average. Further, the bank's liquidity profile is fairly well matched with the overall duration of liabilities and assets at around 1.2 years each.

The bank's market share in both banking system deposits and advances is marginal, at around 0.6% each as at FYE11. Further, ING Vysya continues to generate a significant portion of its business from South India, at around 40% and 44% of its deposits and advances, respectively, as at end-September 2011.

ING Vysya's National Long-Term rating could be upgraded in the event of a significant and sustained improvement in its profitability and franchise, while maintaining stable asset quality and comfortable capitalisation. The ratings may also be upgraded if there is an improvement in ING's standalone performance while it maintains or increases its linkages with the subsidiary. A rating downgrade is possible if the parent's support is deemed by Fitch to have materially weakened, together with a significant deterioration in ING Vysya's own credit profile.

The bank's lower tier 2 subordinated bonds have been rated at the same level as its National Long-Term rating based on Fitch's "Criteria for Indian National Ratings of Bank Hybrids and Subordinated Debt", dated 18 January 2010.

ING Vysya was established as The Vysya Bank Limited in 1930. It was renamed in 2002 after ING acquired a 44% stake. At end-September 2011, the bank had a network of 527 branches, around 68% of which were located in South India.