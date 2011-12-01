(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 01-

-- Tata Power's cash flow and financial risk profile are unlikely to improve as much as we had expected due to rising fuel costs at the company's Mundra project.

-- We are revising our outlook on the India-based power utility to stable from positive.

-- We are also affirming the 'BB-' long-term corporate credit rating on Tata Power and the 'BB-' issue rating on the company's senior unsecured notes.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had revised its outlook on India-based power utility Tata Power Co. Ltd. to stable from positive. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BB-' long-term corporate credit rating on Tata Power and our 'BB-' issue rating on the company's senior unsecured notes.

"The outlook revision reflects our view that Tata Power's cash flow and financial risk profile will not improve as much as we had expected because fuel costs at the company's project at Mundra--which is likely to come onstream over the next 12-18 months--have risen," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Rajiv Vishwanathan.

A change in coal-export regulations in Indonesia, Tata Power's key source of coal for the project, has raised the company's fuel costs for the project. This has reduced the upside for higher dividends to Tata Power on a consolidated basis (by virtue of its 30% stake in some coal mines in Indonesia).

"The outlook also reflects the uncertainty over the commissioning of some units of the Mundra power plant and over the company's discussions with lenders to the Mundra project regarding a mechanism for the lenders to benefit from Tata Power's coal hedge," said Mr. Vishwanathan.

We had expected Tata Power's ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to adjusted debt to improve to 13%-15% in 2011-2013. We have revised our expectation for the ratio of FFO to adjusted debt to 10%-12% over the next 24 months.

We may lower the rating if Tata Power undertakes capital expenditure that involves a significant cash outlay in the next 12-18 months or the company makes a large debt-financed acquisition, such that its financial profile worsens sustainably. A ratio of FFO to adjusted debt of less than 10% on a sustainable basis would indicate such deterioration.

We may raise the rating on Tata Power if the company: (1) commissions its Mundra power plant on schedule and within budgeted costs, (2) faces no material deterioration in its business and improves its financial risk profile sustainably, such that its ratio of FFO to adjusted debt improves to about 13%-15%.

The Mundra project exposes Tata Power to an increase in coal prices because the company can only partially pass through fuel costs to customers. The company's stakes in coal companies provide a natural hedge to higher coal prices. Although the hedge limits the company's exposure to coal price volatility, it does not fully eliminate the risk. The company's cash flow from the project and from the ownership of coal companies could be lower if coal prices decline.

"We believe Tata Power's business risk profile will improve due to a significant reduction in project construction risk at Mundra and the commissioning of a power project at Maithon," said Mr. Vishwanathan. The company has completed more than 88% of work at Mundra before time and within budget.

A 22% increase in tariffs by North Delhi Power Ltd. (NDPL)--Tata Power's regulated distribution business in Delhi--with effect from September 2011 will help Tata Power recover some of its past fuel costs. Moreover, from January 2012, the company will be able to fully pass through fuel costs at NDPL.

We believe Tata Power's capital expenditure will remain significant for the next few years, weakening the company's financial performance. Tata Power is acquiring land in India for its captive and imported coal-based projects that are in the pipeline. We expect construction to start on some of these projects over the next two years. Nevertheless, the capital expenditure for these projects is discretionary. We understand from the company that they will progress on these projects only once all clearances, fuel linkages, and offtake arrangements are in place. The increasing proportion of competitive power generation projects in Tata Power's asset base also weakens the company's business mix.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, April 15, 2008