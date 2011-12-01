(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 01-
-- Tata Power's cash flow and financial risk profile are unlikely to
improve as much as we had expected due to rising fuel costs at the company's
Mundra project.
-- We are revising our outlook on the India-based power utility to stable
from positive.
-- We are also affirming the 'BB-' long-term corporate credit rating on
Tata Power and the 'BB-' issue rating on the company's senior unsecured notes.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had revised its outlook on India-based
power utility Tata Power Co. Ltd. to stable from positive. At the same time, we affirmed our
'BB-' long-term corporate credit rating on Tata Power and our 'BB-' issue
rating on the company's senior unsecured notes.
"The outlook revision reflects our view that Tata Power's cash flow and
financial risk profile will not improve as much as we had expected because
fuel costs at the company's project at Mundra--which is likely to come
onstream over the next 12-18 months--have risen," said Standard & Poor's
credit analyst Rajiv Vishwanathan.
A change in coal-export regulations in Indonesia, Tata Power's key source of
coal for the project, has raised the company's fuel costs for the project.
This has reduced the upside for higher dividends to Tata Power on a
consolidated basis (by virtue of its 30% stake in some coal mines in
Indonesia).
"The outlook also reflects the uncertainty over the commissioning of some
units of the Mundra power plant and over the company's discussions with
lenders to the Mundra project regarding a mechanism for the lenders to benefit
from Tata Power's coal hedge," said Mr. Vishwanathan.
We had expected Tata Power's ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to adjusted
debt to improve to 13%-15% in 2011-2013. We have revised our expectation for
the ratio of FFO to adjusted debt to 10%-12% over the next 24 months.
We may lower the rating if Tata Power undertakes capital expenditure that
involves a significant cash outlay in the next 12-18 months or the company
makes a large debt-financed acquisition, such that its financial profile
worsens sustainably. A ratio of FFO to adjusted debt of less than 10% on a
sustainable basis would indicate such deterioration.
We may raise the rating on Tata Power if the company: (1) commissions its
Mundra power plant on schedule and within budgeted costs, (2) faces no
material deterioration in its business and improves its financial risk profile
sustainably, such that its ratio of FFO to adjusted debt improves to about
13%-15%.
The Mundra project exposes Tata Power to an increase in coal prices because
the company can only partially pass through fuel costs to customers. The
company's stakes in coal companies provide a natural hedge to higher coal
prices. Although the hedge limits the company's exposure to coal price
volatility, it does not fully eliminate the risk. The company's cash flow from
the project and from the ownership of coal companies could be lower if coal
prices decline.
"We believe Tata Power's business risk profile will improve due to a
significant reduction in project construction risk at Mundra and the
commissioning of a power project at Maithon," said Mr. Vishwanathan. The
company has completed more than 88% of work at Mundra before time and within
budget.
A 22% increase in tariffs by North Delhi Power Ltd. (NDPL)--Tata Power's
regulated distribution business in Delhi--with effect from September 2011 will
help Tata Power recover some of its past fuel costs. Moreover, from January
2012, the company will be able to fully pass through fuel costs at NDPL.
We believe Tata Power's capital expenditure will remain significant for the
next few years, weakening the company's financial performance. Tata Power is
acquiring land in India for its captive and imported coal-based projects that
are in the pipeline. We expect construction to start on some of these projects
over the next two years. Nevertheless, the capital expenditure for these
projects is discretionary. We understand from the company that they will
progress on these projects only once all clearances, fuel linkages, and
offtake arrangements are in place. The increasing proportion of competitive
power generation projects in Tata Power's asset base also weakens the
company's business mix.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, April 15, 2008