OVERVIEW

-- The ORIX APL-J Trust I transaction is ultimately secured by pool of apartment loans originated by ORIX Corp.

-- Although the occupancy rate of the underlying apartment pools has been decreasing, no default or delinquency has occurred. In addition, credit enhancement levels have increased, reflecting progress in principal redemption for the rated certificates.

-- We have affirmed our ratings on classes A to D, and class X issued under the transaction.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has affirmed its ratings on the beneficial interests issued under the ORIX APL-J Trust I transaction (see list below).

Today's rating actions are part of our regular review. In analyzing the credit quality of the transaction, we examined the performance data contained in the reports that we receive each month from the servicer and trustee.

Following our review, we affirmed our ratings on the transaction because (1) no default or delinquency has occurred, although the occupancy rate of the underlying apartment pools has been decreasing; and (2) the levels of credit enhancement available to the beneficial interests have increased, which reflects progress in principal redemption for the rated beneficial interests and offsets the weak performance of the underlying apartments.

The beneficial interests are ultimately secured by a pool of apartment loans originated by ORIX Corp. and entrusted with Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corp. The ratings reflect our opinion on the likelihood of the full and timely payment of floating interest and the ultimate repayment of principal by the legal final maturity date of 2037 for the class A to D beneficial interests.

RATINGS AFFIRMED

ORIX APL-J Trust I

JPY7.3 billion class A-D and X beneficial interests

Class Rating Initial amount

A AAA (sf) JPY6.4 bil.

B AA (sf) JPY0.3 bil.

C A (sf) JPY0.3 bil.

D BBB (sf) JPY0.3 bil.

X AAA (sf) N/A*

*Class X is interest only.