Dec 02- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BB-' foreign currency issue rating to the proposed medium-term senior unsecured notes program of up to US$600 million by the Development Bank of Mongolia.

The bank is a wholly government-owned policy bank, which began operations earlier this year. Its mandate is to secure financing for a variety of priority infrastructure projects in the mining, industrial development, transportation, and public housing areas, which constitute key components of the government's development strategy.

All payments related to the notes under the program will have the unconditional, irrevocable, and timely guarantee of the government of Mongolia (BB-/Stable/B). The obligations will rank pari passu with other external debt obligations of the sovereign. We have equalized the issue rating on the program with the sovereign credit rating on Mongolia because of the strength of the sovereign guarantee and the ownership and policy role of the bank.

The Mongolian economy is poised for a period of robust expansion, after an extended phase of political consolidation and transition to a market economy. These changes have created the necessary conditions for the exploration and extraction of the country's abundant mineral resources with the participation of substantial foreign capital. Such expansion, however, entails significant infrastructure investment. The creation of a dedicated financing organization was an important step toward addressing this need.

The ratings on Mongolia balance an underdeveloped, resource-based economic profile and weak financial sector against robust growth prospects on the back of an expanding mining sector, as well as progress in fiscal and external stabilization underpinned by strong donor and multilateral support. Such support makes for a moderate debt-servicing burden and conditions Mongolian policy formulation.

We could raise the sovereign ratings on Mongolia on evidence that fiscal, monetary, and banking sector reforms are sufficiently entrenched to withstand changes in government and provide the necessary flexibility in the event of a cyclical downturn. The emergence of an institutionalized framework for the prudent allocation of expected large fiscal revenues from expanding mining sector output would also benefit the ratings. This framework would increase fiscal and external buffers, countering the vulnerabilities inherent in a narrow economy.

We could lower the ratings on Mongolia if renewed high inflation threatens macroeconomic stability or unsound borrowing policies adversely shift the hitherto favorable interest and maturity structure of Mongolia's public debt.

