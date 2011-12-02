(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 02- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has assigned its 'BBB' debt rating to Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s (BBB/Negative/A-2) Australian dollar-denominated unsecured straight bonds. The 250 million Australian dollar-denominated bonds, due March 19, 2015, carry a coupon rate of 4.30%.

Daiwa Securities Group is the holding company of the Daiwa Securities group companies. The rating on Daiwa Securities Group is one notch lower than the ratings on its core subsidiaries, Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd. (BBB+/Negative/A-2) and Daiwa Securities Capital Markets Co. Ltd. (BBB+/Negative/A-2), reflecting the subsidiaries' credit quality, as well as Daiwa Securities Group's structural subordination as the holding company.

Daiwa Securities Group is Japan's second-largest securities group in terms of consolidated assets under management, boasting a strong domestic customer base and diversified revenue sources. Through its subsidiaries, the group conducts businesses in areas such as retail securities, wholesale securities, asset management, and investments. Nevertheless, the group's profits are highly volatile since profits from those businesses are dependent on conditions in the securities markets, and they are also highly interrelated. The sluggish domestic securities market and the group's increasing costs have been pressuring its profits. Daiwa Securities Group has adequate capitalization, and the quality of its equity capital is good. The group also maintains adequate liquidity by maintaining a highly liquid asset portfolio. In addition, the group holds a current account at the Bank of Japan (BOJ), giving it access to funds supplied against pooled collateral and a complementary lending facility provided by the BOJ.

