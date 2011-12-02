(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 02- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has assigned its
'BBB' debt rating to Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s
(BBB/Negative/A-2) Australian dollar-denominated unsecured
straight bonds. The 250 million Australian dollar-denominated
bonds, due March 19, 2015, carry a coupon rate of 4.30%.
Daiwa Securities Group is the holding company of the Daiwa
Securities group companies. The rating on Daiwa Securities Group
is one notch lower than the ratings on its core subsidiaries,
Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd. (BBB+/Negative/A-2) and Daiwa
Securities Capital Markets Co. Ltd. (BBB+/Negative/A-2),
reflecting the subsidiaries' credit quality, as well as Daiwa
Securities Group's structural subordination as the holding
company.
Daiwa Securities Group is Japan's second-largest securities
group in terms of consolidated assets under management, boasting
a strong domestic customer base and diversified revenue sources.
Through its subsidiaries, the group conducts businesses in areas
such as retail securities, wholesale securities, asset
management, and investments. Nevertheless, the group's profits
are highly volatile since profits from those businesses are
dependent on conditions in the securities markets, and they are
also highly interrelated. The sluggish domestic securities
market and the group's increasing costs have been pressuring its
profits. Daiwa Securities Group has adequate capitalization, and
the quality of its equity capital is good. The group also
maintains adequate liquidity by maintaining a highly liquid
asset portfolio. In addition, the group holds a current account
at the Bank of Japan (BOJ), giving it access to funds
supplied against pooled collateral and a complementary lending
facility provided by the BOJ.
