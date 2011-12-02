(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 02- Fitch Ratings has assigned a final rating of 'BBB-' to Global Logistic Properties Limited's (GLP) SGD500m perpetual capital securities. In calculating its debt ratios, Fitch accords 50% equity credit to the notes. The final rating follows the receipt of documents conforming to information already received, and is in line with the expected rating assigned on 24 November 2011.

The perpetual capital securities are subordinated and ranks senior only to GLP's ordinary shares. Coupon payments are cumulative and deferrable at the discretion of the management. In accordance with Fitch's "Treatment of Hybrids in Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis" criteria, the hybrid has been rated two notches below GLP's 'BBB+' Issuer Default Rating.

The maximum equity credit is restricted to 50% as any coupons deferred are cumulative. Given the lack of replacement intent in the indenture of the perpetual capital securities, Fitch considers the issuer's step up date in April 2022 as the effective maturity date. As such, equity credit will come down to 0% after April 2017, when effective maturity is less than five years.