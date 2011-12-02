(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 02- Fitch Ratings believes that 2012 will remain challenging for EMEA steel producers, with renewed financial pressure coming from slowing economic growth and growing sovereign debt concerns in the Eurozone.

In a report discussing the outlook for the EMEA Steel sector, Fitch highlights that heightened uncertainty in developed markets is likely to negatively affect both steel prices and demand in 2012 and that the current steel price correction is expected to continue over the next six to twelve months. This signals the end to the gradual post-2008 crisis recovery in prices and will result in increased vulnerability for highly leveraged steel companies.

The sector outlook may be revised to stable once a more favourable supply / demand balance is reached, and will be influenced by the development of steel market conditions and the successful execution of sustainable cost-saving initiatives.

The full report, '2012 Outlook: Challenging Conditions Persist' is available at fitchratings.com. Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2012 Outlook: EMEA Steel Sector

