Dec 02- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Slovensky Plynarensky Priemysel, a.s.'s (SPP) foreign and local currency long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A' with Negative Outlooks.

SPP's ratings are supported by the significant and cash generative gas transit and distribution revenues and the company's low leverage compared to peers. The Negative Outlook largely reflects the risks stemming from SPP's unprofitable gas supply segment. The agency also notes the remaining uncertainty relating to the implementation of ownership unbundling regulations in Slovakia.

SPP's gas supply business remains under pressure. The Fitch-estimated gas supply EBITDA margin turned negative in 2010 compared to positive EBITDA margins estimated in earlier periods. This was mainly due to an unfavourable spread between the oil-linked gas purchase price under SPP's long-term gas procurement contract and gas spot prices that are reflected in the whole-sale gas prices in Slovakia. Additionally, regulated gas supply tariffs for Slovak households do not cover all related costs.

The mismatch in gas prices continues to affect SPP's 2011 financial results and possibly in the future. Fitch believes that restoring gas supply profitability is mainly dependent on household tariff increases and lowering of the purchase price of gas under the long-term contract with OAO Gazprom ('BBB'/Positive). Changes in the import gas price formula have not yet been agreed, but negotiations are ongoing. A positive outcome of the negotiations and cost-reflective household tariffs would contribute to a change in the Outlook to Stable from Negative.

Conversely, sustained negative free cash flows (after dividend distribution), resulting from further pressure on the gas supply segment's financial performance and lower transit volumes after 2012, together with significant dividend payments, leading to funds from operations (FFO) adjusted leverage increasing to above 1.5x, could result in a downgrade.

The form of implementation of the EU's Third Energy Legislative Package in Slovakia has yet to be decided. The draft of the new energy legislation assumes that Slovakia will choose the independent transmission operator model, which would leave Eustream a.s. a part of the SPP group. This would likely be credit-neutral for SPP, depending on the form of transit pipeline asset transfer between SPP and its Eustream subsidiary. Legal and regulatory ring-fencing around Eustream may also be a consideration.

Based on publicly available information, Fitch understands that changes in the shareholding structure of Slovak Gas Holding, SPP's 49% shareholder, currently owned by GDF Suez and E.ON Ruhrgas, a subsidiary of E.ON AG ('A'/Stable) cannot be ruled out.

Fitch views the potential changes in SPP's ownership structure as an increasing event-risk, mitigated by the existing shareholder agreement, the expectation that the Slovak government would remain a direct shareholder and that potential related-party transactions would be governed by SPP's articles of association. SPP's ratings reflect its standalone credit profile, but a potentially weaker parent and looser shareholder agreement may affect the ratings.

Liquidity is adequate with a consolidated cash balance at end-November 2011 amounting to EUR8m, and unused credit facilitates of EUR360m. There was no short term debt at end-November 2011.