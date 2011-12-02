(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 02- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Slovensky Plynarensky Priemysel, a.s.'s (SPP) foreign and
local currency long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A' with Negative Outlooks.
SPP's ratings are supported by the significant and cash generative gas transit
and distribution revenues and the company's low leverage compared to peers. The
Negative Outlook largely reflects the risks stemming from SPP's unprofitable gas
supply segment. The agency also notes the remaining uncertainty relating to the
implementation of ownership unbundling regulations in Slovakia.
SPP's gas supply business remains under pressure. The Fitch-estimated gas supply
EBITDA margin turned negative in 2010 compared to positive EBITDA margins
estimated in earlier periods. This was mainly due to an unfavourable spread
between the oil-linked gas purchase price under SPP's long-term gas procurement
contract and gas spot prices that are reflected in the whole-sale gas prices in
Slovakia. Additionally, regulated gas supply tariffs for Slovak households do
not cover all related costs.
The mismatch in gas prices continues to affect SPP's 2011 financial results and
possibly in the future. Fitch believes that restoring gas supply profitability
is mainly dependent on household tariff increases and lowering of the purchase
price of gas under the long-term contract with OAO Gazprom ('BBB'/Positive).
Changes in the import gas price formula have not yet been agreed, but
negotiations are ongoing. A positive outcome of the negotiations and
cost-reflective household tariffs would contribute to a change in the Outlook to
Stable from Negative.
Conversely, sustained negative free cash flows (after dividend distribution),
resulting from further pressure on the gas supply segment's financial
performance and lower transit volumes after 2012, together with significant
dividend payments, leading to funds from operations (FFO) adjusted leverage
increasing to above 1.5x, could result in a downgrade.
The form of implementation of the EU's Third Energy Legislative Package in
Slovakia has yet to be decided. The draft of the new energy legislation assumes
that Slovakia will choose the independent transmission operator model, which
would leave Eustream a.s. a part of the SPP group. This would likely be
credit-neutral for SPP, depending on the form of transit pipeline asset transfer
between SPP and its Eustream subsidiary. Legal and regulatory ring-fencing
around Eustream may also be a consideration.
Based on publicly available information, Fitch understands that changes in the
shareholding structure of Slovak Gas Holding, SPP's 49% shareholder, currently
owned by GDF Suez and E.ON Ruhrgas, a subsidiary of E.ON AG
('A'/Stable) cannot be ruled out.
Fitch views the potential changes in SPP's ownership structure as an increasing
event-risk, mitigated by the existing shareholder agreement, the expectation
that the Slovak government would remain a direct shareholder and that potential
related-party transactions would be governed by SPP's articles of association.
SPP's ratings reflect its standalone credit profile, but a potentially weaker
parent and looser shareholder agreement may affect the ratings.
Liquidity is adequate with a consolidated cash balance at end-November 2011
amounting to EUR8m, and unused credit facilitates of EUR360m. There was no short
term debt at end-November 2011.