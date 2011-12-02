(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 02- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had withdrawn the ratings on
four Chartis Group branches, at the request of their parent Chartis Inc. The four branches are:
American Home Assurance Co. Hong Kong Branch; American Home Assurance Co. Singapore Branch;
American Home Assurance Co. Malaysia Branch; and New Hampshire Insurance Co. Hong Kong (see list
below). The rating withdrawal follows the restructuring of these branches into locally domiciled
subsidiaries. All ratings were affirmed prior to withdrawal.
RATINGS LIST
Ratings Withdrawn
To From
American Home Assurance Co. Hong Kong Branch
New Hampshire Insurance Co. Hong Kong
Counterparty Credit Ratings
Local Currency NR/-- A/Stable/--
Insurer Financial Strength Ratings
Local Currency NR/-- A/Stable/--
Greater China Credit Scale NR/-- cnAA+/--
American Home Assurance Co. Singapore Branch
American Home Assurance Co. Malaysia Branch
Counterparty Credit Ratings
Local Currency NR/-- A/Stable/--
Insurer Financial Strength Ratings
Local Currency NR/-- A/Stable/--
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
Insurance Criteria: Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009