-- U.K.-based directories publisher Yell Group PLC (Yell) has provided us with new information regarding its capital structure, highlighting that the old (2006) facilities rank senior to the 2009 facilities and are not part of its 2009 amended and restated credit agreement.

-- After reviewing this information, we are affirming our 'CC' long-term corporate credit rating (CCR) on Yell.

-- The negative outlook reflects our view that we would likely lower the CCR on Yell to 'SD' (Selective Default) on the group's commencement of a subpar repurchase of its 2009 facilities term debt.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its long-term corporate credit rating on U.K.-based classified directories publisher Yell Group PLC (Yell) at 'CC'. The outlook remains negative.

The rating affirmation follows our review of new information supplied by Yell regarding its capital structure. This information highlights that the group's old (2006) facilities rank senior to the 2009 facilities and are not part of its 2009 amended and restated credit agreement.

Our 'CC' long-term corporate credit rating on Yell reflects our view that Yell's publicly announced plan for repurchasing its term debt suggests a high probability of a subpar buyback. This transaction is currently allowed by Yell's 2009 amended and restated credit agreement. The term loans (particularly the 2009 facilities) are trading at a significant discount to their par value at present, which in our view provides Yell with an economic incentive to pursue a subpar buyback. Under our criteria, we consider a subpar buyback as tantamount to a default. (For more information, see "Rating Implications Of Exchange Offers And Similar Restructurings, Update," published May 12, 2009.)

As a result of our review of the latest information on Yell's capital structure, we would likely lower the rating on Yell to 'SD' (Selective Default) on commencement of the subpar purchase of the 2009 facilities term debt. This updates our previous indication that we would likely lower the rating on Yell to 'D' (Default) if the group were to pursue a subpar debt buyback (see article titled "U.K.-Based Directories Publisher Yell Group Lowered To 'CC' On Plan For Below-Par Debt Buyback; Outlook Negative," published Nov. 21, 2011).

Based on the new information from Yell, we understand that the existing facilities (the 2006 facilities, of which about GBP68 million are still outstanding) rank senior to the 2009 facilities and are not part of the group's amended and restatement credit agreement. According to management information, Yell subpar repurchases will affect only the 2009 facilities.

Yell's failure to pay all of its obligations as they come due would likely cause us to lower the rating to 'D'. We will reassess the corporate credit rating on Yell based our view of the group's business and financial risk profiles after the execution of the transaction, in line with our criteria.

