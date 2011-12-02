(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 02-
-- We lowered the long-term rating on the Kingdom of Belgium to 'AA' from 'AA+' on Nov. 25,
2011.
-- We continue to believe that the likelihood of timely and sufficient extraordinary
government support for Belgian telecoms operator Belgacom S.A. is moderate.
-- In line with our criteria for rating government-related entities, we are lowering our
long-term rating on Belgacom to 'A' from 'A+', and affirming the 'A-1' short-term rating.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that Belgacom will maintain a strong business
position in Belgium's telecoms market, continue to generate solid free operating cash flow, and
maintain Standard & Poor's-adjusted leverage below 2.0x over the next 18 months.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it lowered its long-term corporate credit
rating on 53.5% state-owned Belgian telecommunications operator Belgacom S.A. to 'A' from 'A+'.
At the same time, we affirmed our 'A-1' short-term corporate credit rating on the group. The
outlook is stable.
The downgrade of Belgacom follows that of the Kingdom of Belgium (unsolicited
AA/Negative/A-1+) on Nov. 25, 2011. (See "Research Update: Ratings On Belgium Lowered To 'AA' On
Financial Sector Risks To Public Finances; Outlook Negative," published Nov. 25, 2011, on
RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.)
We view Belgacom as a government-related entity (GRE). According to our criteria for rating
GREs, we base our 'A' rating on Belgacom on the group's stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which
we assess at 'a'. The rating on the group is now in line with its SACP. The rating also factors
in our opinion that there is a "moderate" likelihood that the Belgian government would provide
timely and sufficient extraordinary support to Belgacom, if it encountered periods of financial
distress. This is based on our view of Belgacom's "limited" role for and "strong" link with the
Belgian state.
Belgacom's SACP is supported by its position as the leading integrated provider of telecoms
services in Belgium. We view positively its full ownership of the country's market-leading
mobile operator Proximus, the steady growth of its data and bundled products, and its strong
free operating cash flow (FOCF) generation. Belgacom's credit quality also benefits from its
prudent financial policy, illustrated by its leverage, which we view as moderate at 1.5x at the
end of September 2011.
In our opinion, the ratings are constrained by continuing adverse regulatory measures that
adversely affect Belgacom's mobile telecoms operations, and heightened competition. The
structural decline of more profitable fixed-line voice revenues due to evolving technologies
further impairs the ratings.
The stable outlook reflects our view that Belgacom will maintain strong business positions
in both the fixed-line and mobile telecoms segments in Belgium. Under our base-case scenario, we
also believe that the group will likely continue to generate solid, sustainable FOCF in excess
of EUR700 million in 2012, despite the underlying regulatory risks and competition associated
with its operations. In addition, at this stage we anticipate that Belgacom will not distribute
dividends that exceed FOCF, by our estimates, generated in 2012.
We will continue to monitor Belgacom's financial discipline, ability to preserve good EBITDA
margins, and cash conversion, which are, in our view, core to the group's SACP. Belgacom's
maintenance of Standard & Poor's-adjusted debt to EBITDA below 2x is in line with the ratings.
A move by Belgacom to a more aggressive financial policy, a sustained weakening in the
group's business risk profile, or a deterioration in the group's financial profile, as a result
of a strongly unfavorable judgment relating to ongoing litigation, could prompt us to lower our
assessment of the SACP.
We are unlikely to raise the SACP on Belgacom in the next couple of years, given the strain
we see on its business risk profile from competition and regulatory pressures.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010
-- Stand-Alone Credit Profiles: One Component Of A Rating, Oct. 1, 2010
-- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
-- Research Update: Ratings On Belgium Lowered To 'AA' On Financial Sector Risks To Public
Finances; Outlook Negative, Nov. 25, 2011