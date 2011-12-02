(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 02- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has revised its outlook to stable from negative on debt issued by Southern Illinois University Board of Trustees for Southern Illinois University (SIU). At the same time, Standard & Poor's has assigned its 'A+' long-term rating to the board's series 2012A housing and auxiliary facilities system (HAFS) revenue bonds. Standard & Poor's has also affirmed its 'A+' long-term rating and underlying rating (SPUR) on the board's previously issued HAFS revenue bonds, certificates of participation (COPs), and medical facilities system bonds, issued on behalf of SIU.

"The return to a stable outlook reflects our view that although the state continues to delay disbursements, SIU has demonstrated the ability to successfully manage its operations, strengthen its cash flows, and make timely debt service and vendor payments during the past two years," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Jonathan Volkmann. "The outlook had been revised to negative in January 2010 for all rated Illinois public universities due to significantly delayed state operating appropriation payments," said Mr. Volkmann.

The ratings reflect Standard & Poor's assessment of SIU's:

-- Positive operating performance on a full accrual basis for the past four years;

-- Stable demand and enrollment for two campuses (Carbondale and Edwardsville);

-- Low maximum annual debt service burden and the self-supporting nature of the two auxiliary pledges;

-- Position within Illinois' (A+/Negative GO debt rating) higher education system; and

-- Comprehensive course offerings including medicine, law, engineering, pharmacy, and dental programs.

Somewhat offsetting credit factors include:

-- Substantial budget reliance on state operating appropriations;

-- Budgetary and cash flow stresses at the state level that have led to significantly delayed payments of appropriated funds;

-- Low financial resources for the rating category; and

-- A fairly small but growing endowment for the rating category.

In our opinion, a positive rating action during the outlook period is unlikely. Consideration of a negative rating action during the outlook period could be triggered by cash flow problems, which could result from future delays in state appropriation payments as well as the issuance of additional debt without growth in revenues or financial resources and decreased enrollment. Deterioration of annual debt service coverage in SIU's two auxiliary debt system could also result in negative pressure on the rating.

