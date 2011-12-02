(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 02- Fitch Ratings says OAO Severstal's (Severstal) decision to separate Nord Gold N.V. (Nord Gold) is neutral to its ratings. A summary of the company's ratings is at the end of this commentary.

On 30 November 2011 Severstal announced the proposed separation of Nord Gold through the exchange of shares and GDRs. The separation is expected to be completed by late January 2012.

Fitch notes the marginally negative effect of Nord Gold's separation on the company's operational profile. In H111 Nord Gold, with a 6.7% share in Severstal's total revenue, generated 13.1% of Severstal's total EBITDA, according to company reports. The gold segment allowed Severstal to reduce margin volatility through the cycle, as gold has counter-cyclical price dynamics in contrast with pro-cyclical prices of steel, iron ore and coking coal.

Fitch expects that the separation of Nord Gold will result in a decrease of Severstal's EBITDAR margin in 2012 to 20% vs. previously expected 22%, and an increase of net EBITDAR leverage by end-2012 to 1.5x-1.6x vs. previously expected 1.4x. These credit metrics are in line with Fitch's guidelines for 'BB' category rated steel companies.

Severstal's ratings are as follows:

Long-term Issuer Default Rating: 'BB-', Stable Outlook

Short-term Issuer Default Rating: 'B'

Long-term local currency Issuer Default Rating: 'BB-', Stable Outlook

National Long-term Rating: 'A+(rus)', Stable Outlook

Senior Unsecured Rating: 'BB-'