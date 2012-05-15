(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 15 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded the rating assigned to
Jupiter Securitization Company LLC to 'F1sf' from 'F1+sf'. Jupiter
Securitization Company LLC is an asset-backed commercial paper program sponsored
by JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.
This action follows Fitch's May 11th downgrade of the short-term rating assigned
to JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., which provides credit and liquidity support to
Jupiter Securitization Company LLC
Fitch downgrades the following ratings:
--Jupiter Securitization Company LLC CP to 'F1sf' from 'F1+sf';
--Jupiter Securitization Company LLC ECP to 'F1sf' from 'F1+sf'.
Additional information regarding Fitch's recent rating actions on JPMorgan Chase
& Co. is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.