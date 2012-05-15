(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 15 - Issuance of new U.S. RMBS will increase modestly for the remainder of 2012 though volume will be limited, according to Fitch Ratings in its latest US Structured Finance Snapshot.

Most of the new issuance for RMBS 2.0 will continue to come from REITs and conduit programs. What may also help improve the appeal of new RMBS issuance is that the few deals securitized since 2008 have performed exceptionally well from a credit standpoint.

That said, volume will remain subdued in 2012 in large part due to the lack of meaningful progress on housing finance reform. GSE loan limits remain well above pre-crisis thresholds, meaning that the US government will continue to dominate mortgage finance for the foreseeable future.

Lingering regulatory issues such as qualified residential mortgages and risk retention also hover over the RMBS market. Outstanding rules have the potential to render RMBS securitization a less economically viable financing vehicle. As a result, many banks will continue to stay on the sidelines until there is greater clarity.

