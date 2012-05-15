(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 15 -
OVERVIEW
-- We affirmed our ABOVE AVERAGE ranking on Provident Funding Associates
L.P. as a residential prime mortgage servicer. Our outlook is stable.
-- The ranking affirmation reflects Standard & Poor's opinion about the
company's satisfactory overall internal controls and corporate governance
along with experienced senior management.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its ABOVE AVERAGE ranking on Provident
Funding Associates L.P. as a residential loan mortgage servicer. The outlook is stable.
The ranking affirmation reflects our opinion that the company maintains a
sound servicing environment with effective risk management, satisfactory
customer service, solid default management, and a prudent strategy for
continued growth as a primary servicer and subservicer.
KEY RANKING FACTORS
Strengths:
-- Sound and developing risk management and internal controls.
-- Experienced senior management.
-- Effective proprietary technology allowing for quick implementation of
validations and controls.
Weakness:
-- Limited experience in middle management and staff.
The overall servicer ranking is supported by ABOVE AVERAGE subrankings for
management and organization and loan administration.
In our opinion, Provident Funding has a seasoned and experienced senior
management team, satisfactory corporate governance, satisfactory internal
controls and risk management, effective hiring practices, dedicated training
programs, thorough policies and procedures, satisfactory call center
management, demonstrated default management expertise, a sound level of
automation, and effective use of technology. Senior management averages
approximately 20 years of industry experience, and turnover at the management
level is at less than 10%.
-- Self-risk assessment methodologies are embedded in Provident Funding's
policies and procedures. Additionally, a legal and compliance team tracks all
regulatory and legal changes affecting the loan servicing environment.
-- Provident Funding emphasizes employee training for new hires (80 hours
of orientation and job-specific courses) and for existing staff via online
training applications through "PF University."
In our view, Provident Funding's level of automation and senior management
team allow the company to effectively administer portfolios of residential
prime mortgage loans. Metrics Provident Funding provided through Standard &
Poor's Servicer Evaluation Analytical Methodology (SEAM) questionnaire
indicate that the company compares favorably with similarly ranked residential
mortgage industry participants.
OUTLOOK
Provident Funding's management informed Standard & Poor's that it will
continue to search for opportunities to grow its portfolio through its
origination channels and by offering to subservice loans for others as it
continues to expand its office network and develop its staff. We believe that
the company will continue to make process enhancements. We also believe that
Provident Funding will continue to grow and develop its management team and
staff. The company continues to seek benefits from an available pool of
capable staff in the locations where it has offices.
Management has indicated that it remains committed to further improving
performance by monitoring performance standards for all employees. In our
opinion, Provident Funding should continue to serve as an efficient
residential loan servicer, given its management team, well-structured training
programs, well-managed default operations, and comprehensive policies and
procedures.
RELATED RESEARCH CRITERIA
-- Revised Criteria For Including RMBS, CMBS, And ABS Servicers On
Standard & Poor's Select Servicer List, published April 16, 2009.
-- Servicer Evaluation Ranking Criteria: U.S., published Sept. 21, 2004.
-- Select Servicer List.