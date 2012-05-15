(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- We affirmed our ABOVE AVERAGE ranking on Provident Funding Associates L.P. as a residential prime mortgage servicer. Our outlook is stable.

-- The ranking affirmation reflects Standard & Poor's opinion about the company's satisfactory overall internal controls and corporate governance along with experienced senior management.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its ABOVE AVERAGE ranking on Provident Funding Associates L.P. as a residential loan mortgage servicer. The outlook is stable.

The ranking affirmation reflects our opinion that the company maintains a sound servicing environment with effective risk management, satisfactory customer service, solid default management, and a prudent strategy for continued growth as a primary servicer and subservicer.

KEY RANKING FACTORS

Strengths:

-- Sound and developing risk management and internal controls.

-- Experienced senior management.

-- Effective proprietary technology allowing for quick implementation of validations and controls.

Weakness:

-- Limited experience in middle management and staff.

The overall servicer ranking is supported by ABOVE AVERAGE subrankings for management and organization and loan administration.

In our opinion, Provident Funding has a seasoned and experienced senior management team, satisfactory corporate governance, satisfactory internal controls and risk management, effective hiring practices, dedicated training programs, thorough policies and procedures, satisfactory call center management, demonstrated default management expertise, a sound level of automation, and effective use of technology. Senior management averages approximately 20 years of industry experience, and turnover at the management level is at less than 10%.

-- Self-risk assessment methodologies are embedded in Provident Funding's policies and procedures. Additionally, a legal and compliance team tracks all regulatory and legal changes affecting the loan servicing environment.

-- Provident Funding emphasizes employee training for new hires (80 hours of orientation and job-specific courses) and for existing staff via online training applications through "PF University."

In our view, Provident Funding's level of automation and senior management team allow the company to effectively administer portfolios of residential prime mortgage loans. Metrics Provident Funding provided through Standard & Poor's Servicer Evaluation Analytical Methodology (SEAM) questionnaire indicate that the company compares favorably with similarly ranked residential mortgage industry participants.

OUTLOOK

Provident Funding's management informed Standard & Poor's that it will continue to search for opportunities to grow its portfolio through its origination channels and by offering to subservice loans for others as it continues to expand its office network and develop its staff. We believe that the company will continue to make process enhancements. We also believe that Provident Funding will continue to grow and develop its management team and staff. The company continues to seek benefits from an available pool of capable staff in the locations where it has offices.

Management has indicated that it remains committed to further improving performance by monitoring performance standards for all employees. In our opinion, Provident Funding should continue to serve as an efficient residential loan servicer, given its management team, well-structured training programs, well-managed default operations, and comprehensive policies and procedures.

