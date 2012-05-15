(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- U.S. insurer Hawaii Medical Service Assoc. (HMSA) has a strong competitive position and capitalization, as well as good operating performance.

-- We are affirming our 'A-' financial strength and issuer credit ratings on HMSA. The outlook is stable.

-- We are withdrawing our ratings on HMSA at the company's request.

Rating Action

On May 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A-' ratings on Honolulu-based Hawaii Medical Service Assoc. (HMSA). Subsequently, we withdrew the ratings at the company's request.

Rationale

The ratings reflect HMSA's strong competitive position and capitalization, as well as its good operating performance. Offsetting factors include a challenging regulatory environment and a monoline business profile with geographic concentration in a single state. HMSA has a dominant position in the Hawaii healthcare market, with about a 65% share of the insurable population. We believe HMSA's brand equity is strong and remains well supported by its broad networks, servicing capabilities, and longtime stability of customer base--allowing the company to remain the market leader. HMSA's market position benefits from the state of Hawaii's statutes requiring firms with one or more employees to provide health insurance. The company's membership increased 2% in 2011 primarily due to a couple of state employee contracts that it won. Membership increased another 1% in first-quarter 2012 primarily due to a further increase in state employee members.